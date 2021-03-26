Pete Lau says OnePlus 9 series preorders are far outpacing previous phones

What you need to know
- The OnePlus 9 series is off to a great start.
- Pete Lau has revealed that OnePlus 9 series day one preorders were 324% higher than last year's OnePlus 8 series.
- Both phones will be available to purchase in the U.S. starting April 2.
The new OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro are undoubtedly two of the most impressive Android phones that have been launched so far this year. While they are more expensive than their predecessors, both phones offer a slew of notable upgrades that help justify the price increase. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has now revealed that the latest OnePlus 9 series phones secured a whopping 324% more preorders on day one than last year's OnePlus 8 series.
The numbers certainly don't come as a surprise, since OnePlus finally fixed the worst thing about its phones with the new OnePlus 9 series. Both phones feature Hasselblad cameras, which deliver camera performance that is on par with the best Android phones out there.
What remains to be seen is if the OnePlus 9 series can continue the strong momentum in India, where the phones cost 16% more than their predecessors. Thanks to the much more affordable OnePlus 9R, however, the company could still continue to dominate the country's premium smartphone segment in 2021. Unlike the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro, the 9R won't be launched in North America. It is expected to go up for preorder in India sometime next month.
The OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro will be available in stores starting April 2. While the OnePlus 9 starts at $729, the OnePlus 9 Pro starts at $969 in the U.S.
