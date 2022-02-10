Peaky Blinders, the BBC historical fiction and crime drama television series, will be getting its own game set entirely in virtual reality sometime this year.

The VR title will be called Peaky Blinders: The King's Ransom and will be coming to Quest 2 headsets and Quest platform in 2022. It will be a "dark" action adventure game set in the streets of 1920s Birmingham and London with players seeking to join one of the most powerful British gangs.

The game will include iconic locations from the series, such as the Garrison pub, Charlie's Yard, and Shelby's Betting Shop. Titular characters like gang leader Tommy Shelby and his brother Arthur Shelby Jr. will appear in the game and will be voiced by their respective actors, Cillian Murphy and Paul Anderson. According to the official website, players will have to "make gut-wrenching moral choices" in addition to combat.

Peaky Blinders: The King's Ransom is being developed by Maze Theory, which has adapted other BBC television series Doctor Who to video games including Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality, Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins, and VR title Doctor Who: The Edge of Time. While Peaky Blinders has been critically acclaimed, we will see later this year if the VR game can crack the list of best Quest 2 games.