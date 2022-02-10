What you need to know
- Peaky Blinders: The King's Ransom has been announced and will be coming to Quest headsets in 2022.
- The virtual reality title is based on the BBC TV series Peaky Blinders.
- The game is being developed by a studio behind various Doctor Who games.
Peaky Blinders, the BBC historical fiction and crime drama television series, will be getting its own game set entirely in virtual reality sometime this year.
The VR title will be called Peaky Blinders: The King's Ransom and will be coming to Quest 2 headsets and Quest platform in 2022. It will be a "dark" action adventure game set in the streets of 1920s Birmingham and London with players seeking to join one of the most powerful British gangs.
The game will include iconic locations from the series, such as the Garrison pub, Charlie's Yard, and Shelby's Betting Shop. Titular characters like gang leader Tommy Shelby and his brother Arthur Shelby Jr. will appear in the game and will be voiced by their respective actors, Cillian Murphy and Paul Anderson. According to the official website, players will have to "make gut-wrenching moral choices" in addition to combat.
Peaky Blinders: The King's Ransom is being developed by Maze Theory, which has adapted other BBC television series Doctor Who to video games including Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality, Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins, and VR title Doctor Who: The Edge of Time. While Peaky Blinders has been critically acclaimed, we will see later this year if the VR game can crack the list of best Quest 2 games.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Check out Google's Super Bowl ad featuring Lizzo and the Pixel 6
Google shows off its new Super Bowl ad ahead of Sunday's game. The ad features a snipped of Lizzo's new song and highlights the Pixel 6 Real Tone camera technology.
Fitbit Sense 2: News, leaks, specs, and rumors
Fitbit's smartwatches have been improving at a rapid pace over the past few years, culminating in the premium Fitbit Sense. Here's what we currently know about a possible Sense 2.
Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel on Android is the same game people fell in love with
Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel is being defined by Konami as the "definitive edition of the competitive card game," and after spending some time with it, I'm inclined to agree.
These Oculus Quest 2 workout accessories will keep it clean and you healthy
More and more Quest 2 owners are using their headsets as an alternative to the gym. If you want to join them, make sure you have the tools you need to keep your Quest 2 clean between workouts. It'll make those intense Beat Saber or Supernatural workouts that much more effective!