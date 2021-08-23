After a Coronavirus-enforced year-long postponement, the athletes are under starters orders for the 16th installment of the Paralympics, with a total of 539 events taking place over 22 sports.

Just two weeks after the closing ceremony for the Olympics, it's now the turn of the world's best disabled athletes to take centre stage.

From the brutal "murder ball" thrills of Wheelchair Rugby, to the almost serene precision of Boccia, its time for another fortnight of unmissable sporting action.

Key stars to look out for include German long jumper icon Markus Rehm, US swimming superstar Jessica Long and the host nation's big hope for gold, wheelchair tennis star Shingo Kunieda.

While the stage is set for a host of young athletes to break through into the sporting world's consciousness, there's also a whole host of big name paralympians returning in Tokyo - legendary cyclist Dame Sarah Storey will be aiming to match swimmer Mike Kenny's Team GB record of 16 Paralympic gold medals, while Iranian archery star Zahra Nemati will be hoping to win a third successive gold medal in Tokyo.

Read on for your full guide to watching a live stream of the Tokyo Paralympics 2020, no matter where you are in the world.

Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Where and when?

Taking place in various venues around Tokyo, the 2020 Paralympics runs from Tuesday, August 24 until Sunday, September 5.

The full schedule and timings for each event can be found on the official Paralympics website.

How to watch the Paralympics 2020 live from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of the 2020 Games further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching the Tokyo Paralympics 2020, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

