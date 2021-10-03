Struggling quarterback Ben Roethlisberger will be looking to prove his doubters wrong as Pittsburgh travel to Wisconsin for this huge match for both teams.

Read on for full details on how to watch Packers vs Steelers, no matter where you are in the world.

Calls are mounting from critics and fans alike to bench Big Ben following a brutal start to this year's campaign for the Steeler's offence, with Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins both waiting in the wings to take his place.

Today's game sees Roethlisberger go head-to head with a fellow QB who has had to withstand his fair share of criticism this term.

Aaron Rodgers had to withstand a barrage of broadsides following the Packers humbling defeat in their season opener while also having to endure accusations over his dedication to the Green Bay cause following his mouth reported move to San Francisco failed to materialise.

A-Rod answered those critics in some style last Sunday in a powerful display against the 49ers, driving the Packers to a 28-30 victory.

While Green Bay look like they're approaching some sort of form, the Steelers are still smarting from a heavy 10-24 defeat last weekend to the Bengals and look odds on for more suffering here.

Read on as we explain below how to get a Packers vs Steelers live stream for Sunday's game.

Packers vs Steelers: Where and when?

These two teams meet at Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin on Sunday October 3 with kick-off set for 4.25pm ET / 1.25pm PT / 9.25pm BST / 7.25am AEST

