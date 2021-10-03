Struggling quarterback Ben Roethlisberger will be looking to prove his doubters wrong as Pittsburgh travel to Wisconsin for this huge match for both teams.
Read on for full details on how to watch Packers vs Steelers, no matter where you are in the world.
Calls are mounting from critics and fans alike to bench Big Ben following a brutal start to this year's campaign for the Steeler's offence, with Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins both waiting in the wings to take his place.
Today's game sees Roethlisberger go head-to head with a fellow QB who has had to withstand his fair share of criticism this term.
Aaron Rodgers had to withstand a barrage of broadsides following the Packers humbling defeat in their season opener while also having to endure accusations over his dedication to the Green Bay cause following his mouth reported move to San Francisco failed to materialise.
A-Rod answered those critics in some style last Sunday in a powerful display against the 49ers, driving the Packers to a 28-30 victory.
While Green Bay look like they're approaching some sort of form, the Steelers are still smarting from a heavy 10-24 defeat last weekend to the Bengals and look odds on for more suffering here.
Read on as we explain below how to get a Packers vs Steelers live stream for Sunday's game.
Packers vs Steelers: Where and when?
These two teams meet at Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin on Sunday October 3 with kick-off set for 4.25pm ET / 1.25pm PT / 9.25pm BST / 7.25am AEST
Watch Packers vs Steelers online from outside your country
We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of this game further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching Packers vs Steelers but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.
That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.
VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.
How to watch Packers vs Steelers online in the US
Today's Packers vs Steelers game is being shown on CBS, with kick-off scheduled for 4.25pm ET / 1.25pm PT. If you haven't already got CBS as part of your cable package, you should know that it's also available on a streaming-only basis on Paramount Plus from just $4.99 a month after a 7-day FREE trial. If you're a cable cutter, then it's worth considering over-the-top streaming service Sling TV which offers local CBS, NBC/NBCSN and Fox channels in most major markets, as well as NFL Network as part of its $35 a month Blue package. Add a further $15 for its Sling Blue + Sling Orange package and you'll also get access to ESPN 1,2 and 3 to cover most NFL viewing bases.
How to stream Packers vs Steelers live in the UK
Gridiron fans can watch up to six NFL games live each week courtesy of the Sky Sports NFL channel along with access to the live RedZone highlights show each Sunday.
Unfortunately this Packers vs Steelers fixture isn't one of Sky's featured games this weekend, but you can tune in via the NFL Game Pass Pro, with its £147.99 annual subscription giving you access to every single game of the 2020/21 season (subject to blackouts) including the playoffs, Super Bowl, plus RedZone access on top.
Not in the UK but still want to catch the action on Game Pass? Then utilising a VPN will let you log into a UK IP address so you can live stream NFL as if you were at home.
Kick off for this match in the UK is at 9.25pm BST
How to stream Packers vs Steelers live in Canada
Sports streaming service DAZN is on hand for NFL fans in Canada, as the network will be providing live coverage of every single 2021/22 regular season game in the region including this game.
Priced at CA$20 a month or $150 a year, a subscription will also give you NFL Game Pass and RedZone access, alongside all of DAZN's amazing live sports roster including Premier League and Champions League soccer!
Live stream Packers vs Steelers in Australia
If you're planning on watching this clash in Australia, then you'll need to have access to ESPN as they own the rights to show live NFL action Down Under. While the network is available as part of most Foxtel TV packages, you can also access ESPN just as easily via Kayo Sports.
The over-the-top service will let you stream loads of top level sport - including Spain's La Liga and F1 motor racing, all for the very reasonable price of just $25 per month for a basic package, or $35 a month for the premium offering. Better still, Kayo Sports is contract-free and offers a 14-day FREE TRIAL for newcomers to the service.
Kick-off Down Under for this match is at 7.25am AEDT on Monday morning.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.