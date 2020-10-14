Normally retailing at an already value-conscious price of $100 (and up), this deal brings the popular Alexa-enabled device down to a low, low price of only $55. At that price, what do you have to lose?

Prime Day is the prime time to find a great deal on an affordable tablet for the family, and there's no better option than Amazon's own Fire HD 8 (2020). While many of Amazon's tablets and Kindle e-readers on are sale, the Fire HD 8 is our number one pick for the best Amazon tablet that you can buy.

We called the Amazon Fire HD 8 (2020) tablet the "Goldilocks" tablet because it was just right for just about anyone. It's got a great 8-inch HD screen, plenty of storage that is also expandable and is built to take a beating. It's the perfect family tablet.

The Fire HD 8 tablet is not the most impressive looking tablet on the market. It doesn't have the high refresh rate of the iPad Pro, nor the Super AMOLED screen and S Pen support of the Galaxy Tab S7+. But it does sport an excellent HD-quality screen and a durable hard plastic build. It comes in four eye-pleasing colors, including Black, White, Plum, and my personal favorite, Twilight Blue. Each tablet is best complimented with Amazon's own first-party cases and covers, though you'll find no shortage of excellent third-party cases to protect your HD 8.

In our review of the Fire HD 8, we said it was the Fire tablet that most folks should buy thanks to its balance of price and features. It's more portable and easier to use one-handed than the larger Fire HD 10, and it has a much better display than the smaller Fire 7.

Note that you can opt for the 32GB storage option or upgrade to the 64GB option for $30 more. Personally, I'd go for the 32GB model to save a little money upfront, and then you can use that savings to purchase a microSD card if you need to expand your storage later. The Fire HD's storage can be expanded in this way up to 1TB!

The other way that you can save a few bucks is by purchasing the ad-supported version of the Fire HD. For $15 less than the ad-free version, you'll only be exposed to relevant and unobtrusive lock screen ads. If you later find the ads annoying, you can always pay to remove them permanently.

If you do decide to grab a Fire HD 8 during Prime Day, consider opting for the bundle with an Amazon case and screen protector 2-pack, or add on a subscription to Amazon Kindle Unlimited.