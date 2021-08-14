Vergil Ortiz Jr. will defend his WBO International Welterweight Title against a challenge from Egidijus Kavaliauskas tonight at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas and we have all the details on how you can watch Ortiz vs Kavaliauskas online.

The 23-year-old Texan Virgil Ortiz Jr. made his professional debut back in 2016 and in the time since, he has won every single fight he's been in. In total, Ortiz has won 17 fights by knockout so far in his career and a win tonight would get him closer to joining Errol Spence, Terence Crawford and Manny Pacquiao at the top of the welterweight division.

Back in 2019, Ortiz defeated Mexico's Antonio Orozco to win the vacant WBA Gold Welterweight Title which he successfully defended against challenges from both Brad Solomon and Samuel Vargas. Last year though, in a fight against Maurice Hooker, Ortiz won the vacant WBO International Welterweight Title with a TKO in round seven and tonight he'll have to defend this title.

The 33-year-old Lithuanian boxer Egidijus "Mean Machine" Kavaliauskas on the other hand is going into tonight's fight with a bit more experience under his belt. In fact, he represented his country at both the 2008 and 2012 Olympic Games and won a bronze medal at the 2011 World Championships. Kavaliauskas has 24 professional fights under his belt with 22 wins, 18 wins by knockout, one loss and one draw.

Will Ortiz be able to defeat Kavaliauskas and continue on to fight for a world title or will the Mean Machine tarnish his perfect record?

Whether you're rooting for Ortiz, Kavaliauskas or just want to tune in to watch any of the other seven fights on tonight's card, we'll show you how to watch Ortiz vs Kavaliauskas from anywhere in the world.

Ortiz vs Kavaliauskas - When and where?

Vergil Ortiz Jr and Egidijus Kavaliauskas will meet in the boxing ring at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas on Saturday, August 14. The Main Card will kick off at 8pm ET / 5pm PT with the welterweight title fight between Ortiz and Kavaliauskas expected to begin at 11pm ET / 8pm PT.

How to watch Ortiz vs Kavaliauskas live in the U.S.

Boxing fans in the U.S. will be able to watch Ortiz vs Kavaliauskas on the sports streaming service DAZN beginning at 8pm ET / 5pm PT.

A subscription to the streaming service costs $19.99 per month but you can save quite a bit by signing up for an annual subscription for $99.99 instead.

While fighting sports were DAZN's main focus when the service first launched in 2016, it has since expanded its coverage to show other sports including Premier League, NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, Formula One and others. If you're a big boxing fan, signing up for DAZN's annual subscription makes a great deal of sense as you'll also be able to watch Mauricio Lara vs Josh Warrington 2 on September 4, Anthony Fowler vs Liam Smith on October 9 and plenty of other high-profile boxing matches.

DAZN DAZN is the place to go to stream Ortiz vs Kavaliauskas live in the U.S. It's $20 for the month or $100 for the year. $20 per month at DAZN

Live stream Ortiz vs Kavaliauskas in Canada, the UK and Australia

As Ortiz vs Kavaliauskas is a DAZN exclusive, boxing fans in the Canada, the UK and Australia will also be able to watch the fight on the sports streaming service beginning at 8pm ET / 5pm PT in Canada, 1am BST in the UK and at 10am AEST / 8am AWST in Australia.

Although DAZN is available in the UK, Canada and Australia, the service's prices are a bit different for each country. Signing up for DAZN will cost you $19.99 per month or $150 for the year in Canada while the sports streaming service is currently running a promotion in the UK and Australia where it's priced at £1.99 a month or AUD$ 2.99 with a discounted initial price.

DAZN Whether you're in the UK, Canada, or Australia, you'll want to start a subscription at DAZN to stream this weekend's fight between Ortiz vs Kavaliauskas. You can even score a free one-month trial in select regions. Start streaming at DAZN

How to watch Ortiz vs Kavaliauskas live from anywhere

We have all the details on how you can watch Ortiz vs Kavaliauskas in the U.S., Canada, the UK and Australia further up in this guide. However, if you want to watch the welterweight showdown when you're away from home, then you'll run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will likely be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options?

Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.