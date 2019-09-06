Do you have the need for speed? Because Netgear has a new Orbi router that supports Wi-Fi 6 and is all about getting you the fastest Wi-Fi speeds out there.

The new router has been named the Orbi WiFi 6 System AX6000 (RBK852), which is a bit of a mouthful. But it promises to be the "ultimate performance whole home mesh wifi system" and to cover homes up to 5,000 square feet. The question is, how much would you pay for the "ultimate performance" whole-home mesh Wi-Fi system?

Would you pay $700? Netgear sure hopes so, and that's what it is charging for the new Orbi WiFi 6 System AX6000 which includes one router and one satellite. Here's some of what the new system has to offer.

Four times the capacity of Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) systems for 1-100 devices.

Tri-band Wi-Fi 6 system with total wireless speeds up to 6Gbps.

Whole home coverage for homes up to 5,000sq using a mesh Wi-Fi system.

A quad-stream Wi-Fi 6 backhaul that allows for four data streams on each band for a theoretical link of 2.4Gbps.

8 gigabit Ethernet LAN ports, 4 on the main router and 4 on the satellite with a 2.5Gbps WAN port.

Easy Wi-Fi management with the Orbi app and support for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

What this all means for you is, an easy to set up Wi-Fi system that will blanket large homes with lightning-fast speeds. In fact, Netgear says the Orbi WiFi 6 System will allow for up to 20 streams at once, even with more than 100 devices connected to your network.

If this has piqued your interest then you can pre-order starting today, but it won't be available until September 30.