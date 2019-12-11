Popular Chinese Android OEM OPPO today confirmed that the company's Reno 3 smartphone lineup will be launched at an event in Hangzhou, China on December 26. While the Reno 3 Pro 5G is expected to be the main highlight, the company will also launch a more affordable 5G-enabled smartphone called the Reno 3 5G.

The Reno 3 5G, going by the images revealed by TENAA earlier this month, will have a waterdrop notch display measuring 6.4-inches diagonally. It is rumored to be powered by a MediaTek SoC, paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. On the back of the phone will be a quad camera array featuring a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and two 2MP sensors.

OPPO Reno 3 Pro 5G, on the other hand, will come with a 6.5-inch hole-punch display and a similar quad camera setup at the back. Under the hood, OPPO Reno 3 Pro 5G will be powered by Qualcomm's 7nm Snapdragon 765G chipset.

Some of the other key features of the OPPO Reno 3 Pro 5G that were recently listed on the TENAA website include a 32MP selfie camera, 4,025mAh battery, and an optical in-display fingerprint sensor. Both Reno 3 5G and Reno 3 Pro 5G are expected to ship with Android 10 right out of the box.

OPPO announces ColorOS 7, will bring it to the Reno 3 first