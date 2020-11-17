Oppo X 2021 ConceptSource: OPPO

  • OPPO unveiled its first rollable phone concept at its INNO Day 2020 event today.
  • The OPPO X 2021 has a 6.7-inch rollable display, which can be expanded up to 7.4-inches.
  • OPPO also showcased a redesigned AR Glass headset at the event.

OPPO today showcased its first-ever rollable phone concept at the INNO Day 2020 event, along with an improved version of its AR glasses.

The OPPO X 2021 is equipped with a rollable OLED display, which can be expanded up to 7.4-inches, thanks to the company's Roll Motor powertrain. The powertrain is equipped with two motors, which generate identical force to ensure that the display isn't damaged when it is rolled and unrolled. To enhance durability, the phone has a 2-in-1 Plate display support technology that provides support to the OLED panel on either side from the inside. There is also a "Warp Track" screen laminate to provide additional strength to the screen. OPPO says the laminate is just 0.1mm thick at its thinnest point and is made using high-strength steel.

There is no word on the X 2021's commercial release yet, but we expect at least one new rollable phone to be launched early next year. As suggested by recent reports, LG is likely to launch its first rollable phone in the first quarter of 2021.

Apart from the OPPO X 2021, the company also introduced its second-generation AR smart glasses at INNO Day 2020. OPPO says the glasses are 75% lighter than the previous-gen model and feature Birdbath optical technology for improved brightness uniformity. The headset is capable of providing a similar viewing experience as a 90-inch display at 3 meters distance. There is also a stereo fisheye camera, an RGB camera, and a 3D ToF sensor for tracking hand movements.

