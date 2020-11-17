What you need to know
- OPPO unveiled its first rollable phone concept at its INNO Day 2020 event today.
- The OPPO X 2021 has a 6.7-inch rollable display, which can be expanded up to 7.4-inches.
- OPPO also showcased a redesigned AR Glass headset at the event.
OPPO today showcased its first-ever rollable phone concept at the INNO Day 2020 event, along with an improved version of its AR glasses.
The OPPO X 2021 is equipped with a rollable OLED display, which can be expanded up to 7.4-inches, thanks to the company's Roll Motor powertrain. The powertrain is equipped with two motors, which generate identical force to ensure that the display isn't damaged when it is rolled and unrolled. To enhance durability, the phone has a 2-in-1 Plate display support technology that provides support to the OLED panel on either side from the inside. There is also a "Warp Track" screen laminate to provide additional strength to the screen. OPPO says the laminate is just 0.1mm thick at its thinnest point and is made using high-strength steel.
There is no word on the X 2021's commercial release yet, but we expect at least one new rollable phone to be launched early next year. As suggested by recent reports, LG is likely to launch its first rollable phone in the first quarter of 2021.
Apart from the OPPO X 2021, the company also introduced its second-generation AR smart glasses at INNO Day 2020. OPPO says the glasses are 75% lighter than the previous-gen model and feature Birdbath optical technology for improved brightness uniformity. The headset is capable of providing a similar viewing experience as a 90-inch display at 3 meters distance. There is also a stereo fisheye camera, an RGB camera, and a 3D ToF sensor for tracking hand movements.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Avoid these mistakes when buying a fitness tracker on Black Friday
Black Friday is an opportunity to score great savings, but there are some key mistakes you'll want to avoid. Here are our tips to follow when searching for that perfect fitness tracker.
Forget Android — a $280 iPad is the only tablet to get for Black Friday
There are good Android tablets out there, but if you're shopping for one this Black Friday, you should really consider just getting an iPad instead — especially with this killer deal at Best Buy.
How the U.S. missed its chance to own the tech that helped Huawei win 5G
The U.S.-led ban on Huawei starts and finishes with the company's networking equipment. Turns out, Huawei's advantage is real and we get to hear about it from the man who invented the reasons why.
These cases provide all the protection your Galaxy A11 will need
If you want to go with Samsung but don't want to get a flagship like the S20, why not go with a more budget-friendly option like the Galaxy A11? This phone gives you the look of a flagship smartphone at just a portion of the cost. But even though you're saving some dough, you'll want to make sure that your investment is protected, so why not get a new case?