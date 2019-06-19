Earlier this month, OPPO gave us an early look at its in-display camera technology. The teaser video showed off a phone that featured a camera module embedded directly underneath the display, thereby eliminating a need for a cutout or motorized slider.

OPPO has now announced that it will be showcasing the tech at MWC Shanghai, which is slated to take place from June 26 to June 29. GizmoChina spotted the teaser on Weibo, and the halo in the image corresponds to the in-display camera module that we've seen in the video earlier this month.

Xiaomi is also working on an in-display solution of its own, but it looks like OPPO will beat it to the punch. It'll be interesting to see how the tech works in action, with OPPO VP Brian Shen noting that it won't be on the same level as regular camera modules: