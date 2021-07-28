What you need to know OPPO has launched the OPPO Watch 2 with the Snapdragon Wear 4100 chipset.

The company claims up to 16 days of battery life thanks to its Ultra Dynamic Dual Engine.

The OPPO Watch 2 is only available in China for now, with an international launch likely planned for next month.

OPPO has just launched the follow-up to last year's impressive OPPO Watch, this time with a new processor and vastly improved battery life. The new watch doesn't stray far from its predecessor in terms of looks, with a rectangular design closely matching the Apple Watch. The OPPO Watch 2 comes with a curved 1.75-inch or 1.91-inch AMOLED display for the 42mm and 46mm sizes, respectively. The display has a pixel density of 336ppi and runs at a relatively smooth 60Hz. The new OPPO Watch 2 features the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 chipset, making OPPO only the second OEM to make use of the new chip since it launched last year. Given the chip's impressive performance on the Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3 GPS, you can expect things to run smoothly. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

Source: OPPO

The company uses an "Ultra Dynamic Dual Engine," which can help provide up to an impressive 16 days of battery life thanks to the Ambiq co-processor. Granted, that's while in a power-save mode, which means you'll miss out on a few functions, but OPPO also claims up to four days of regular use, which is impressive compared to many of the best Android smartwatches. Charging is handled by OPPO's VOOC 2.0 standard, which the company claims can provide a full day's worth of battery life with a 10-minute charge. Features include 24-hour heart rate and SpO2 monitoring, built-in GPS, and sleep tracking with a "snoring risk assessment." Active users should find plenty to do with more than 100 exercise modes and 5 ATM water resistance for swimmers.

The OPPO Watch 2 runs ColorOS on top of Android 8.1, so there's no Wear OS here, at least in the China-only model. However, the company is expected to launch an international variant that may run Wear OS, similar to the first-generation OPPO Watch. Of course, then the question turns into whether or not the watch will be eligible for the upcoming Wear OS 3 update like the other Snapdragon Wear 4100 watches. The watch is up for preorder in China starting at CNY 1,300 ($200/€170) and will be available on August 6. The Bluetooth-only model comes in the 42mm size, while both case sizes will have an eSIM option. No exact launch date has been announced for an international variant. However, anyone looking now for a good smartwatch with the latest processor can check out the new Mobvoi TicWatch E3, which gets great performance and is among the models confirmed to receive the Wear OS 3 update next year.