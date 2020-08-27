OPPO today announced that it has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Mexican mobile network operator América Móvil. As part of the agreement, América Móvil will be selling OPPO smartphones in Mexica and a few other countries across Latin America through its subsidiaries Telcel and Claro.

Alen Wu, OPPO's Vice President and President of Global Sales, said in a statement:

OPPO is pleased to launch a strategic cooperation with América Móvil, which will allow local consumers to have a better-quality communication experience. This collaboration with América Móvil has also enabled OPPO to enter the mainstream Latin American market which represents great importance in our global market development.

The smartphone market in Latin America is currently dominated by Samsung and Motorola. According to data from Counterpoint Research, Samsung held a 37.9% share of the market in Q1 2020, while Motorola held a share of 14.1%. OPPO compatriots Huawei and Xiaomi were also among the top five smartphone vendors in the region in the first quarter of 2020.

Since the beginning of the year, OPPO has formed a series of partnerships with network operators in several markets around the world. Currently, OPPO has partnerships with over 80 network operators. Thanks to these partnerships, OPPO has been able to expand its presence in more mature markets such as Europe and Japan. It plans to develop partnerships with more carriers across Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America in the next one to two years.

