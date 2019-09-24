Chinese smartphone maker OPPO confirmed last week that its next flagship smartphone will debut at an event in China on October 10. The company has now released a new teaser that gives us our first clear look at the design of the upcoming Reno Ace.

The latest Reno Ace teaser posted on Weibo reveals the upcoming OPPO flagship will have a waterdrop-shaped cutout at the top of the display, instead of the shark fin pop-up camera seen on the Reno 10x Zoom and Reno 2. On the back of the phone is a quad camera setup, featuring a 48-megapixel primary sensor.

Additionally, the teaser reveals the Reno Ace will be available in two gradient colors and include a 3.5mm headphone jack at the bottom. The smartphone is expected to have Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 855+ chipset under the hood, paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of built-in storage.

One of the key features of the Reno Ace, as highlighted in the latest teaser, will be the 90Hz AMOLED display. As per the smartphone's listing on the TENAA website, Reno Ace will have a 6.5-inch sized panel with Full HD+ resolution.

The other major highlight will be 65W Super VOOC fast charging support, which, according to OPPO, will allow the Reno Ace's 4,000mAh battery to be fully charged in under 30 minutes.