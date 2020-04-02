OPPO Vice President Brian Shen today announced on Weibo that the company's next Reno Ace series flagship phone will be unveiled on April 13, a day before the global launch of the OnePlus 8 series phones. The upcoming flagship, which will be called the Reno Ace 2 5G, will boast identical 65W fast charging speeds as its predecessor, which was launched in October last year.

The Reno Ace 2 5G made its way through China's TENAA last month, revealing pretty much all of the phone's key tech specs and design. As per the phone's TENAA listing, the Reno Ace 2 5G will have a 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a hole-punch cutout in the top-left corner for a 16MP selfie camera. However, the panel's refresh rate hasn't been revealed yet. Since the Reno Ace comes with a 90Hz display, it is likely that the Ace 2 5G will have a more impressive 120Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, the Reno Ace 2 will have Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 chipset, just like the recently launched Find X2 series phones. In the camera department, the phone is tipped to feature a quad-camera setup with a 48MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle, and two 2MP sensors. The Reno Ace 2 5G is also expected to come with a 4000mAh battery and support 40W wireless charging speeds.

