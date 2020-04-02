What you need to know
- OPPO's next flagship smartphone will debut on April 13 in China.
- The phone will be called the Reno Ace 2 5G and is expected to come with 65W wired charging and 40W wireless charging.
- It is also tipped to have a 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED display and 48MP quad rear cameras.
OPPO Vice President Brian Shen today announced on Weibo that the company's next Reno Ace series flagship phone will be unveiled on April 13, a day before the global launch of the OnePlus 8 series phones. The upcoming flagship, which will be called the Reno Ace 2 5G, will boast identical 65W fast charging speeds as its predecessor, which was launched in October last year.
The Reno Ace 2 5G made its way through China's TENAA last month, revealing pretty much all of the phone's key tech specs and design. As per the phone's TENAA listing, the Reno Ace 2 5G will have a 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a hole-punch cutout in the top-left corner for a 16MP selfie camera. However, the panel's refresh rate hasn't been revealed yet. Since the Reno Ace comes with a 90Hz display, it is likely that the Ace 2 5G will have a more impressive 120Hz refresh rate.
Under the hood, the Reno Ace 2 will have Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 chipset, just like the recently launched Find X2 series phones. In the camera department, the phone is tipped to feature a quad-camera setup with a 48MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle, and two 2MP sensors. The Reno Ace 2 5G is also expected to come with a 4000mAh battery and support 40W wireless charging speeds.
