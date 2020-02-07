The highly anticipated successor to the OPPO Find X will finally be launched at MWC 2020 this month. OPPO has started sending out invites (via GSMArena ) to its MWC launch event, which will begin at 2:00 PM on February 22 at Auditori Fòrum CCIB in Barcelona.

As confirmed by the company already, the Find X2 will be its first phone to feature the Snapdragon 865 processor. In addition to the speedy chipset, OPPO Find X2 is also confirmed to come with a 120Hz QHD+ OLED display panel, sourced from Samsung. While the phone's display size hasn't been officially confirmed yet, a recent leak had claimed the phone will have a 6.5-inch screen with curved edges.

Rumors also suggest the Find X2 will be the first phone to use Sony's new 48MP IMX689 sensor, which features Omni-directional PDAF technology for faster focusing. It is also expected to offer 65W wired fast charging, just like the Reno Ace that the company had launched in October last year.

The original Find X, which was launched in June 2018, was among the first flagship Android phones to feature a motorized pop-up camera. It remains to be seen if the Find X2 will have a similar pop-up camera as its predecessor.

