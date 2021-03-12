OPPO's first-ever foldable Android smartphone could be here as soon as next month, according to a new post on Weibo by tipster Digital Chat Station. As per the post, OPPO is planning to unveil its foldable phone sometime in the second quarter of the year.

Sadly, the tipster hasn't shed any light on the features or key specs of the OPPO foldable yet. However, just like the company's best Android phones, you can expect the foldable to be significantly more affordable than rivals from Samsung and Huawei.

As per a recent report out of South Korea, the upcoming OPPO foldable may have a clamshell form-factor and feature a massive 7.7-inch main display, significantly larger than the Galaxy Z Flip's 6.7-inch panel. The outer screen of the upcoming OPPO foldable is said to be sized between 1.5 to 2-inches.

OPPO showcased an innovative triple-fold concept phone in December last year, capable of folding out to a large 7-inch form factor. It also showed off a rollable concept with a 7.4-inch screen last year, although it remains to be seen if a retail version of the device will arrive this year. LG is the only other smartphone maker that has confirmed plans of launching a rollable phone, but the device's fate remains in limbo.

OPPO is not the only brand that is rumored to enter the foldable smartphone market this year. Xiaom, Vivo, and Google are also claimed to be working on foldable phones for 2021.