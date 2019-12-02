Your Wi-Fi router is boring tech. A Wi-Fi router should be one of those things you fiddle with once then never have to touch again and it just sits there like a lump of plastic and does its thing, day in and day out. A Wi-Fi router is just not cool the way something like a Nest Mini is.

Whether it's for the Assistant support in the Wifi point or the pure power of the 4x4MIMO in each router, there's a Nest Wifi setup for everyone. Amazon is your go-to place if you want all the power with its exclusive two router bundle.

Nest Wifi takes everything good from the original Google Wifi and everything good from the Nest Mini . It then mashes everything together to create a mesh Wi-Fi setup that's robust, fast, easy to set up, and fills your house with Google Assistant.

This bundle from Amazon addresses one of the Nest Wifi downsides for the prosumer — ethernet ports. By using two routers rather than one router base and a satellite you'll have the ability to use Ethernet cables to add a device without Wi-Fi access or even something like a switch if you need a bunch of Ethernet jacks. You do your network how you like it, no judging.

The two-router base bundle has one drawback of its own, though — you don't actually have access to Google Assistant on the base stations. You'll still have the uber-fast mesh Wi-Fi system to cover your whole house and can add more satellites that do have Google Assistant access, or just buy a Nest Mini from B&H while it's on sale for $30.

It's a bit of an odd configuration to see two router base stations in a single bundle, but in the end, it serves as the foundation for one of the best mesh Wi-Fi (or wired/wireless hybrid) setups you'll be able to find.