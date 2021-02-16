OnePlus has been stepping up its hardware game, as noted by last year's OnePlus 8 smartphones as well as the current leaks of the upcoming OnePlus 9 trio. Last year the company teased that it was releasing a watch in early 2021, which has been technically true after the launch of the OnePlus Band. Fans are still expecting a more traditional smartwatch which appears to also be in the works according to a new patent.

A German site spotted some patent sketches (via GSMArena) of a smartwatch device submitted by OnePlus to the German office for patents and registered brand names. The images show several different angles of what could be two different models, based on the different bands.