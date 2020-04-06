We got our first look at OnePlus' upcoming Bullets Wireless Z earphones last week, courtesy of Evan Blass. The images revealed that the earphones will not be truly wireless and are going to be available in at least four different color variants. Now, leaker Ishan Agarwal has shed some light on the key features of the upcoming Bullets Wireless Z earphones.

Exclusive: #OnePlus is launching Bullets Wireless Z earphones very soon and here are its key features.

Expect Warp Charging and 20 hours (!!) of Battery Life along with low latency and water resistance.

For more features and specs, go to: https://t.co/vdDwvScdbL pic.twitter.com/KpkQmhRtPv — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) April 6, 2020

As per Agarwal, the Bullets Wireless Z earphones will offer up to 20 hours of battery life on a single charge and support Warp Charging as well. Thanks to support for OnePlus' fast charging technology, you should be able to get more than 10 hours of usage with just a 10-minute charge. The earphones will apparently be water resistant as well, with an IP55 rating.

Another area where the Bullets Wireless Z will be an impressive upgrade over the Bullets Wireless 2 will be Bluetooth latency. If Agarwal's information is to be believed, the earphones will have a latency of just 110ms. For reference, the Apple AirPods Pro have a Bluetooth latency of 144ms.

While OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus 8 series phones will be unveiled on April 14, it remains unclear if the Bullets Wireless Z will also make an appearance at the upcoming launch event. A recent report from 91Mobiles had suggested that the earphones are unlikely to be launched alongside the OnePlus 8 series phones this month.