What you need to know
- A new leak has revealed some of the key selling points of OnePlus' upcoming Bullets Wireless Z earphones.
- The earphones will apparently offer up to 20 hours of battery life and come with Warp Charging support.
- They are expected to be launched alongside the OnePlus 8 series phones on April 14.
We got our first look at OnePlus' upcoming Bullets Wireless Z earphones last week, courtesy of Evan Blass. The images revealed that the earphones will not be truly wireless and are going to be available in at least four different color variants. Now, leaker Ishan Agarwal has shed some light on the key features of the upcoming Bullets Wireless Z earphones.
Exclusive: #OnePlus is launching Bullets Wireless Z earphones very soon and here are its key features.— Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) April 6, 2020
Expect Warp Charging and 20 hours (!!) of Battery Life along with low latency and water resistance.
For more features and specs, go to: https://t.co/vdDwvScdbL pic.twitter.com/KpkQmhRtPv
As per Agarwal, the Bullets Wireless Z earphones will offer up to 20 hours of battery life on a single charge and support Warp Charging as well. Thanks to support for OnePlus' fast charging technology, you should be able to get more than 10 hours of usage with just a 10-minute charge. The earphones will apparently be water resistant as well, with an IP55 rating.
Another area where the Bullets Wireless Z will be an impressive upgrade over the Bullets Wireless 2 will be Bluetooth latency. If Agarwal's information is to be believed, the earphones will have a latency of just 110ms. For reference, the Apple AirPods Pro have a Bluetooth latency of 144ms.
While OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus 8 series phones will be unveiled on April 14, it remains unclear if the Bullets Wireless Z will also make an appearance at the upcoming launch event. A recent report from 91Mobiles had suggested that the earphones are unlikely to be launched alongside the OnePlus 8 series phones this month.
OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2
OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 headphones boast fantastic sound quality, great battery life, and easy controls. Thanks to OnePlus Warp Charge, the wireless earphones can give you 10 hours of listening time with a short 10-minute charge.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Review: Ready for Final Fantasy 7 to define yet another generation?
As I write this, I've just come out of the other side of Final Fantasy VII Remake, long in development at Square-Enix. And I am blown away.
There's no better time to drop FaceTime and use a universal calling app
Perhaps this current situation with coronavirus, keeping so many of us at home far more than we would be otherwise, is a perfect justification for getting your friends and family to download a different app and stop turning to FaceTime for all of their video calling.
A few good Kindle books can help you get through these tough times
One of my favorite pastimes in good times or bad is to curl up on the sofa with a good book, preferably on my Amazon Kindle. Here are some of the stories that have been distracting me over the past few weeks of lockdown and social isolation.
Keep that screen from cracking with the best OnePlus 7 screen protectors
If you are afraid of picking up any scratches or cracks in your new OnePlus 7, then you'll want to check out these screen protectors. There are options for everyone, including tempered glass and standard film selections.