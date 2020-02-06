What you need to know
- OnePlus TV is getting a software update with new content integration and bug fixes.
- Spotify, MX Player, Voot, ShemarooMe, Alt Balaji, and JioSaavn are now baked into OxygenPlay.
- You can also disable MEMC in Dolby Vision and use the Prime Video button to switch the TV on and off.
The OnePlus TV is getting a laundry list of new features in a new software update that is now rolling out to customers. The big change is the addition of new streaming services into OxygenPlay, including Spotify, MX Player, Voot, ShemarooMe, Alt Balaji, and JioSaavn. You could always install Spotify from the Play Store, but it is now baked into OxygenPlay.
OnePlus is throwing in a three-month subscription to JioSaavn for all customers, and the OTA update enables Bluetooth connectivity with earphones. There's also a new playback animation when using Bluetooth Stereo, wherein the TV effectively becomes a Bluetooth speaker.
The update also brings tweaks to picture quality, including the ability to turn off MEMC (motion enhancement, motion compensation) — or motion smoothing — in Dolby Vision mode. Now you'll be able to stream Dolby content on platforms like Netflix and have the ability to turn off motion smoothing.
Here's the full changelog:
- OxygenPlay:
- New Content Integration with MX Player, Voot, ShemarooMe, Alt Balaji, Spotify, JioSaavn
- Bluetooth Stereo
- New playback animation while playing music through Bluetooth stereo
- OnePlus Connect:
- OnePlus smartphone can share Hotspot to OnePlus TV
- OnePlus Connect supports up to five devices simultaneously
- PQ optimization:
- Streamlined PQ mode options
- Added color gamut conversion
- Turn off MEMC in Dolby mode
- Local Player:
- Support both embedded and external subtitle while playing local videos
- System:
- Use Prime Video button on the remote to power on/ off the TV
Finally, you'll be able to use the Prime Video button to power the TV on or off. The update is now rolling out to all customers, and should be available for your TV.
OnePlus TV
Great picture quality is at the heart of the OnePlus TV. The QLED panel has 4K resolution and HDR10+ as well as Dolby Vision, and the built-in 50W soundbar delivers great audio. You also get Android TV, four HDMI ports, a bezel-less design, and Google Assistant/Alexa integration.
