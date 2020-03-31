OnePlus released OxygenOS Open Beta 11 for its OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro smartphones earlier this month, bringing the March 2020 security update and a few other minor improvements. The company has now started pushing a new stable OxygenOS update for all OnePlus 7 series phones.

As per XDA Developers, the new OxygenOS 10.3.2 update has started rolling out for the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro. The newest OxygenOS update brings the March 2020 security patch, along with optimized RAM management and improved system stability. OnePlus has made some improvements to the Gallery app as well with this update. According to the update changelog, the update fixes the random disappearance of screenshots and video lag issues in the Gallery app, along with improving stability for recording videos in slow-mo.

OnePlus is rolling out the update in stages, which means you will need to wait for a few days to receive the update. If you do not wish to wait for the OTA update to arrive, you can download the update using the Oxygen Updater app.

The OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro aren't the only OnePlus phones to have received a new OxygenOS update. OnePlus is rolling out the OxygenOS 10.0.5 update for the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G with the March security patch, general bug fixes, as well as increased stability and network speed. The newer OnePlus 7T Pro 5G, on the other hand, is now receiving the OxygenOS 10.0.31 update. Along with the March security patch, the update brings a few 5G feature enhancements as well.