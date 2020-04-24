OnePlus today announced that it is ending the OxygenOS Open Beta testing program for the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T phones, after nearly two years. The company says it decided to end the beta testing program for the two phones to "prepare the addition of new devices to the program."

OxygenOS Open Beta 6, which was rolled out earlier this month, will be the last open beta build for the two phones. While it is disappointing that OnePlus 6 and 6T owners will no longer be able to try out new features before they arrive on the stable channel, the two phones will continue to receive stable OxygenOS updates with new features and security updates.

To help OnePlus 6 and 6T owners running the latest Open Beta 6 on their phones, OnePlus has released a special rollback build. The rollback build will install the latest stable OxygenOS 10.3.2 on your phone, which will ensure that you continue getting stable updates in the future.

It is important to note, however, that rolling back to OxygenOS 10.3.2 will wipe all the data on your phone. So before you install the rollback build, make sure you back up your data. The easiest way to back up and restore your data is to use the OnePlus Switch app. Once you have backed up your data, download the rollback package for your OnePlus 6 or 6T from the OnePlus Community forums and restore your data once the installation process is complete.