What you need to know
- OnePlus is ending the open beta testing program for the OnePlus 6 and 6T phones.
- OnePlus 6 and 6T users running OxygenOS Open Beta are recommended to roll back to the stable OxygenOS 10.3.2 build.
- The last Open Beta build for the two phones was rolled out earlier this month.
OnePlus today announced that it is ending the OxygenOS Open Beta testing program for the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T phones, after nearly two years. The company says it decided to end the beta testing program for the two phones to "prepare the addition of new devices to the program."
OxygenOS Open Beta 6, which was rolled out earlier this month, will be the last open beta build for the two phones. While it is disappointing that OnePlus 6 and 6T owners will no longer be able to try out new features before they arrive on the stable channel, the two phones will continue to receive stable OxygenOS updates with new features and security updates.
To help OnePlus 6 and 6T owners running the latest Open Beta 6 on their phones, OnePlus has released a special rollback build. The rollback build will install the latest stable OxygenOS 10.3.2 on your phone, which will ensure that you continue getting stable updates in the future.
It is important to note, however, that rolling back to OxygenOS 10.3.2 will wipe all the data on your phone. So before you install the rollback build, make sure you back up your data. The easiest way to back up and restore your data is to use the OnePlus Switch app. Once you have backed up your data, download the rollback package for your OnePlus 6 or 6T from the OnePlus Community forums and restore your data once the installation process is complete.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Do you care about DxOMark camera scores?
There are a lot of things to consider when buying a new phone. Are DxOMark camera scores one of them for you?
The new iPhone SE can be just as good of a Google phone as any Android
Before you burn this article with your hot takes in an online flame war, just hear me out. Google makes some of its best apps on iOS (in fact, they're some of the best apps on iOS, period). So why can't you call the new $400 iPhone SE a great Google phone? I think you can!
Facebook is reportedly planning to sell personalized ads in WhatsApp
According to a new report, Facebook wants to sell targeted ads in WhatsApp once it merges all its major messaging platforms.
People into rooting and modding should check out these phones
If you're looking ahead and know you'll want to change something on your next phone that requires custom software or root access, these phones are the best options.