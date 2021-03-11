OnePlus has started rolling out OxygenOS 11, bringing Android 11 alongside its own software overlay to its devices. This week, the rollout finally hit the OnePlus Nord, one of the best cheap Android phones we've seen, and the phone nailed for returning OnePlus to its affordable flagship roots in reviews.

Despite the relatively slow rollout pace, OnePlus didn't quite manage to satisfy all its customers when it came to the quality of the update. In the 24 hours since the release, many found bugs that ranged from trifling to crippling. Some of those bugs found by the testers included heavy battery drain, interface lag, and camera performance issues. As a result, OnePlus has pulled the update from its servers and will re-release once it's patched whatever it could.

A OnePlus community consultant shared the following message on OnePlus's forums (spotted by XDA Developers):

We've noticed that many of you have queries about the availability of Nord's Android 11 update. The update has been temporarily paused to ensure a smooth user experience, due to some bugs that have been detected. We are now trying our best to investigate and will release an updated build ASAP in the near future. Users who have installed the previous version can get the issues fixed through the later version updates. Thank you very much for your patience.

Major Android releases are prone to being buggy when they first roll out, with the exception of some manufacturers. Limited rollouts like this help OEMs catch bugs before they can become widespread. Hopefully, a fix arrives sooner rather than later for those who have already installed the update.