What you need to know
- OnePlus has pulled OxygenOS 11 for the Nord after finding bugs.
- Users logged their concerns over at OnePlus's official forums just hours after the release.
- An updated build will be coming shorty.
OnePlus has started rolling out OxygenOS 11, bringing Android 11 alongside its own software overlay to its devices. This week, the rollout finally hit the OnePlus Nord, one of the best cheap Android phones we've seen, and the phone nailed for returning OnePlus to its affordable flagship roots in reviews.
Despite the relatively slow rollout pace, OnePlus didn't quite manage to satisfy all its customers when it came to the quality of the update. In the 24 hours since the release, many found bugs that ranged from trifling to crippling. Some of those bugs found by the testers included heavy battery drain, interface lag, and camera performance issues. As a result, OnePlus has pulled the update from its servers and will re-release once it's patched whatever it could.
A OnePlus community consultant shared the following message on OnePlus's forums (spotted by XDA Developers):
We've noticed that many of you have queries about the availability of Nord's Android 11 update.
The update has been temporarily paused to ensure a smooth user experience, due to some bugs that have been detected. We are now trying our best to investigate and will release an updated build ASAP in the near future. Users who have installed the previous version can get the issues fixed through the later version updates. Thank you very much for your patience.
Major Android releases are prone to being buggy when they first roll out, with the exception of some manufacturers. Limited rollouts like this help OEMs catch bugs before they can become widespread. Hopefully, a fix arrives sooner rather than later for those who have already installed the update.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Choosing the best Garmin Instinct smartwatch for your needs
If you need some assistance choosing a Garmin Instinct model, we've got the details you need to make a decision
How to upload high-quality 4K images to Twitter for Android
Are you tired of posting poorly compressed and badly cropped images to Twitter? Rejoice, as there is a new solution in the works that aims to rectify these past photo problems!
OPPO Find X3 Pro review: Under the microscope
OPPO's latest flagship is a beautiful piece of glass and metal that you probably won't be able to buy.
Protect your S20 Plus's display with these screen protectors
The Galaxy S20+ is a big and powerful phone with a stunning AMOLED display that's just begging to be shattered or cracked. Here are some screen protectors that'll help keep it in tip-top shape.