In March this year, OnePlus confirmed that it was working on bringing the Always On Display feature to its phones, although the company refrained from providing a specific timeframe for the rollout. Last month, however, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau teased the feature with a cryptic tweet , suggesting it could arrive with OxygenOS 11. The company has now shared a video on Weibo that shows some of the Always On Display styles that it had considered before revealing the final design for HydrogenOS 11.

Along with the current time and date, the Always On Display will also show you how many times you have unlocked your phone and the usage period. Notification icons will be displayed at the bottom of the screen. Since HydrogenOS and OxygenOS builds differ from one another in many areas, we cannot be certain if Always On Display will have the same design on OxygenOS as well. We also expect OnePlus to offer more than just one option when it finally rolls out the feature to users as part of the OxygenOS 11 update.

As revealed by OnePlus earlier this week, the final developer's preview build of OxygenOS 11 will be released on August 10. The first Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 Open Beta will likely be released shortly after, although a specific date has not been confirmed yet.