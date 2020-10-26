The OnePlus Nord N10 5G and Nord 100 are now official, and they represent a monumental shift in OnePlus' strategy. The Nord N10 5G is debuting for the equivalent of $430 in the UK, with the Nord N100 launching at just $233. Both phones will make their way to the U.S. in the coming weeks and will be available for under $400 and $200 respectively.

With OnePlus limiting the Snapdragon 765G-powered Nord to select global markets, customers in the U.S. missed out on the device. But with the Nord N10 5G and Nord N100 set to make their way to North America in a few weeks, OnePlus has affordable options for customers looking to pick up a new budget phone.

The Nord N10 5G in particular looks like a standout offering as it comes with 5G connectivity, a 90Hz panel, and a 4300mAh battery with 30W charging. On the software front, both the Nord N10 5G and Nord N100 run OxygenOS 10.5 out of the box and not the newer OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11. Here's a detailed look at the hardware on offer with the Nord N10 5G and Nord N100, and how they hold up against the regular Nord: