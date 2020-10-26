OnePlus NordSource: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central

The OnePlus Nord N10 5G and Nord 100 are now official, and they represent a monumental shift in OnePlus' strategy. The Nord N10 5G is debuting for the equivalent of $430 in the UK, with the Nord N100 launching at just $233. Both phones will make their way to the U.S. in the coming weeks and will be available for under $400 and $200 respectively.

With OnePlus limiting the Snapdragon 765G-powered Nord to select global markets, customers in the U.S. missed out on the device. But with the Nord N10 5G and Nord N100 set to make their way to North America in a few weeks, OnePlus has affordable options for customers looking to pick up a new budget phone.

The Nord N10 5G in particular looks like a standout offering as it comes with 5G connectivity, a 90Hz panel, and a 4300mAh battery with 30W charging. On the software front, both the Nord N10 5G and Nord N100 run OxygenOS 10.5 out of the box and not the newer OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11. Here's a detailed look at the hardware on offer with the Nord N10 5G and Nord N100, and how they hold up against the regular Nord:

OnePlus Nord vs. Nord N10 5G vs. Nord N100: Specs

OnePlus Nord OnePlus Nord N10 5G OnePlus Nord N100
Operating system Android 10
OxygenOS 10.5		 Android 10
OxygenOS 10.5		 Android 10
OxygenOS 10.5
Display 6.44-inch 90Hz Fluid AMOLED
2400x1080 (20:9)
HDR10+
Gorilla Glass 5		 6.49-inch 90Hz IPS LCD
2400x1080 (20:9)
Gorilla Glass 3		 6.52-inch 90Hz IPS LCD
1600x720 (20:9)
Gorilla Glass 3
Chipset Snapdragon 765G
1 x 2.4GHz Cortex A76
1 x 2.2GHz Cortex A76
6 x 1.8GHz Cortex A55
7nm		 Snapdragon 690
2 x 2.2GHz Cortex A77
6 x 1.7GHz Cortex Cortex A55
8nm		 Snapdragon 460
4 x 1.8GHz Cortex A73
4 x 1.6GHz Cortex A53
11nm
GPU Adreno 620 Adreno 619L Adreno 610
RAM 6GB/8GB/12GB LPDDR4X 6GB LPDDR4 4GB LPDDR4
Storage 64GB/128GB/256GB UFS2.1 128GB 64GB
MicroSD slot Yes (Up to 512GB) Yes (Up to 512GB)
Rear camera 1 48MP (IMX586), 0.8um
f/1.75, OIS
4K at 30fps		 64MP f/1.8 13MP f/2.2
Rear camera 2 8MP wide-angle, f/2.25
119-degree field-of-view		 8MP wide-angle, f/2.25
119-degree field-of-view		 2MP macro, f/2.4
Rear camera 3 2MP macro, f/2.4 2MP macro, f/2.4 2MP portrait, f/2.4
Rear camera 4 5MP portrait lens, f/2.4 2MP portrait, f/2.4
Front camera 1 32MP, f/2.45 (IMX616)
0.8μm, EIS, fixed focus		 16MP 16MP
Front camera 2 8MP wide-angle
f/2.45, 105-degree field-of-view
Connectivity 5G Sub-6, SA and NSA
Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 5.1
NFC, AptX HD, A-GPS		 5G Sub-6, SA and NSA
Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 5.0
NFC, AptX HD, A-GPS		 4G
Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 5.0
NFC, AptX HD, A-GPS
Battery 4115mAh
Non-removable		 4300mAh
Non-removable		 5000mAh
Non-removable
Charging USB-C 2.0
Warp Charge 30T (5V/6A)		 USB-C 2.0
Warp Charge 30T (5V/6A)		 USB-C 2.0
Warp Charge 30T (5V/6A)
Audio USB-C
Single speaker		 USB-C
Stereo speaker		 USB-C
Stereo speaker
Security In-display fingerprint (optical) Rear fingerprint Rear fingerprint
Colors Blue Marble, Grey Onyx. Ash Gray Midnight Ice Midnight Frost

The Nord N10 5G is going up for sale in the UK for £329 ($430), with the Nord N100 set to be available in the country for £179 ($233). We should hear more about pricing and availability in North America in the coming weeks, and at this point, neither phone is set to debut in India.

What are your thoughts on the additions to the Nord series? Share your thoughts in the comments below.









