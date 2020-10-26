The OnePlus Nord N10 5G and Nord 100 are now official, and they represent a monumental shift in OnePlus' strategy. The Nord N10 5G is debuting for the equivalent of $430 in the UK, with the Nord N100 launching at just $233. Both phones will make their way to the U.S. in the coming weeks and will be available for under $400 and $200 respectively.
With OnePlus limiting the Snapdragon 765G-powered Nord to select global markets, customers in the U.S. missed out on the device. But with the Nord N10 5G and Nord N100 set to make their way to North America in a few weeks, OnePlus has affordable options for customers looking to pick up a new budget phone.
The Nord N10 5G in particular looks like a standout offering as it comes with 5G connectivity, a 90Hz panel, and a 4300mAh battery with 30W charging. On the software front, both the Nord N10 5G and Nord N100 run OxygenOS 10.5 out of the box and not the newer OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11. Here's a detailed look at the hardware on offer with the Nord N10 5G and Nord N100, and how they hold up against the regular Nord:
OnePlus Nord vs. Nord N10 5G vs. Nord N100: Specs
|OnePlus Nord
|OnePlus Nord N10 5G
|OnePlus Nord N100
|Operating system
|Android 10
OxygenOS 10.5
|Android 10
OxygenOS 10.5
|Android 10
OxygenOS 10.5
|Display
|6.44-inch 90Hz Fluid AMOLED
2400x1080 (20:9)
HDR10+
Gorilla Glass 5
|6.49-inch 90Hz IPS LCD
2400x1080 (20:9)
Gorilla Glass 3
|6.52-inch 90Hz IPS LCD
1600x720 (20:9)
Gorilla Glass 3
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 765G
1 x 2.4GHz Cortex A76
1 x 2.2GHz Cortex A76
6 x 1.8GHz Cortex A55
7nm
|Snapdragon 690
2 x 2.2GHz Cortex A77
6 x 1.7GHz Cortex Cortex A55
8nm
|Snapdragon 460
4 x 1.8GHz Cortex A73
4 x 1.6GHz Cortex A53
11nm
|GPU
|Adreno 620
|Adreno 619L
|Adreno 610
|RAM
|6GB/8GB/12GB LPDDR4X
|6GB LPDDR4
|4GB LPDDR4
|Storage
|64GB/128GB/256GB UFS2.1
|128GB
|64GB
|MicroSD slot
|❌
|Yes (Up to 512GB)
|Yes (Up to 512GB)
|Rear camera 1
|48MP (IMX586), 0.8um
f/1.75, OIS
4K at 30fps
|64MP f/1.8
|13MP f/2.2
|Rear camera 2
|8MP wide-angle, f/2.25
119-degree field-of-view
|8MP wide-angle, f/2.25
119-degree field-of-view
|2MP macro, f/2.4
|Rear camera 3
|2MP macro, f/2.4
|2MP macro, f/2.4
|2MP portrait, f/2.4
|Rear camera 4
|5MP portrait lens, f/2.4
|2MP portrait, f/2.4
|❌
|Front camera 1
|32MP, f/2.45 (IMX616)
0.8μm, EIS, fixed focus
|16MP
|16MP
|Front camera 2
|8MP wide-angle
f/2.45, 105-degree field-of-view
|❌
|❌
|Connectivity
|5G Sub-6, SA and NSA
Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 5.1
NFC, AptX HD, A-GPS
|5G Sub-6, SA and NSA
Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 5.0
NFC, AptX HD, A-GPS
|4G
Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 5.0
NFC, AptX HD, A-GPS
|Battery
|4115mAh
Non-removable
|4300mAh
Non-removable
|5000mAh
Non-removable
|Charging
|USB-C 2.0
Warp Charge 30T (5V/6A)
|USB-C 2.0
Warp Charge 30T (5V/6A)
|USB-C 2.0
Warp Charge 30T (5V/6A)
|Audio
|USB-C
Single speaker
|USB-C
Stereo speaker
|USB-C
Stereo speaker
|Security
|In-display fingerprint (optical)
|Rear fingerprint
|Rear fingerprint
|Colors
|Blue Marble, Grey Onyx. Ash Gray
|Midnight Ice
|Midnight Frost
The Nord N10 5G is going up for sale in the UK for £329 ($430), with the Nord N100 set to be available in the country for £179 ($233). We should hear more about pricing and availability in North America in the coming weeks, and at this point, neither phone is set to debut in India.
What are your thoughts on the additions to the Nord series? Share your thoughts in the comments below.
Value king
OnePlus Nord
All the hardware you need
The Nord is still one of the best mid-range phones money can buy, with the phone featuring a vibrant 90Hz AMOLED screen, reliable hardware with 5G connectivity, and all-day battery life.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
OnePlus expands into the budget segment with Nord N10 5G, Nord N100
OnePlus is making its foray into the budget category with the launch of its latest Nord phones. The Nord N10 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 690 and has 5G connectivity, with the Nord N100 aimed at the entry-level market and featuring a large 5000mAh battery. Here's everything you need to know about the OnePlus Nord N10 5G and Nord N100.
5 ways the LG Wing changed how I use my phone
The LG Wing is one of the most unique smartphones of 2020. After using one for a couple of weeks, I've found a few key use cases in which its radical design shines the brightest.
Galaxy S21 Ultra leak reveals key specs of Samsung’s next flagship phone
If a new leak is to be believed, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will not be a big upgrade over its predecessor. The phone is tipped to have a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED display, a 108MP primary camera, and a 5,000mAh battery.
If you want a OnePlus Nord case, the pickings are slim right now
The OnePlus Nord is finally here, and it's a wonderful value of a phone, but before you bring yours out into a world full of shattering drops and scratchy surfaces, you need to protect it with a quality case!