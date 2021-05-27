What you need to know
- OnePlus has teased the launch of its next budget 5G smartphone.
- The OnePlus Nord N200 will feature 5G connectivity, something that was missing on its predecessor.
- OnePlus says to "stay tuned" for more information on the launch date.
OnePlus teased the launch of the latest Nord N smartphone for the U.S. The OnePlus Nord N200 5G is expected to be the company's most affordable 5G smartphone, following after the budget OnePlus Nord N100.
OnePlus CEO Pete Lau did not divulge any details about the device, only that the company "is committed to making the 5G experience more accessible than ever." The current OnePlus Nord N100 sits under the OnePlus Nord N10 5G and is currently the company's cheapest model, although it does not feature 5G connectivity. Assuming OnePlus doesn't jack up the price much, its successor could become one of the best Android phones under $200.
OnePlus also teased its upcoming Nord CE 5G, which will launch in Europe and India on June 10 but did not specify a launch date for the Nord N200 5G, bound for the U.S. and Canada. In the forum post, Lau said to "please stay tuned for more news on the official launch announcement."
Last October, the original Nord N100 debuted in Europe as a cheaper alternative to the OnePlus Nord. Unfortunately, the smartphone has been slated for only one major OS upgrade, but despite that sold surprisingly well after its U.S. debut in January. That said, it will be curious to see how OnePlus approaches its update policy with this upcoming model.
Some of the best cheap Android phones have been promised at least three years of OS upgrades, particularly those from Samsung. OnePlus would benefit from following that example with its own devices, although the company is already having trouble updating its latest flagships to the Android 12 beta.
Value 5G
OnePlus Nord N10 5G
A good option for the kids
The OnePlus Nord N10 5G is a good option for anyone looking for an affordable 5G option. It features a large 60Hz display for smoother animations, 128GB of expandale storage for all your photos and videos, and fast 30W charging for a quick top-up.
