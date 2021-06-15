The OnePlus Nord N200 5G builds on the offering of its predecessor with a sleeker, more refined design and a couple of notable upgrades that should improve the overall experience. The most obvious upgrade is the addition of 5G connectivity, which was missing from the OnePlus Nord N100 . This is available thanks to the newer Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 , the chipmaker's most affordable 5G chip.

After OnePlus CEO Pete Lau teased the OnePlus Nord N200 5G last in May, the company has finally announced the full details of the affordable smartphone. Lau states that the latest device "offers an optimum burdenless mobile experience at an even more accessible price point."

The display is a hair smaller at 6.49-inches, but it now features a Full HD+ resolution. This should be a welcome improvement over the Nord N100 and make for better content consumption. It will also rival some of the best cheap Android phones in a similar price range, like the 5G variant of the Samsung Galaxy A32, which comes with a lower resolution display and MediaTek chipset.

The remaining specs match up with its predecessor, including the large 5,000mAh battery and 18W fast charging. The OnePlus Nord N200 5G features 4GB of RAM, 64GB of expandable storage, and a 13MP triple camera setup at the rear.

The Nord N200 5G will be available in the Blue Quantum colorway and retail for $240 USD/$320 CAD when it launches in North America on the OnePlus website. T-Mobile will be the exclusive U.S. launch partner for the N200 5G, making the affordable 5G phone available to customers on Metro by T-Mobile as well. The phone will also be available unlocked through several online retailers, including Best Buy.