What you need to know
- OnePlus' budget-friendly Nord N10 5G and Nord N100 phones are reportedly a big success at Metro by T-Mobile.
- The two phones have boosted OnePlus' market share at the carrier to nearly 15%.
- According to Wave7 Research, OnePlus could sell over 2 million Nord phones this year at Metro alone.
OnePlus entered the budget smartphone segment in the U.S. earlier this year with its Nord N100 and Nord N10 5G phones. While they aren't the best cheap Android phones on the market, Wave7 Research claims they are selling quite well at Metro by T-Mobile (via PCMag).
Thanks to the popularity of the two Nord phones, OnePlus' market share at Metro by T-Mobile has reportedly jumped to nearly 15%. Since the carrier sells around 16 million devices per year, Wave7 expects OnePlus to sell more than 2 million Nord phones at Metro alone in 2021.
Wave7 Principal Jeff Moore told the folks over at PCMag:
OnePlus is getting back to its fundamentals, offering good specs at an affordable price
Aside from Metro, Wave7 says OnePlus has also witnessed a rise in market share at T-Mobile. It also now has display space for its unlocked Nord N10 5G at Best Buy. However, the research firm claims T-Mobile stores have only received "minor shipments" of OnePlus Nord phones, which "tend to sell out."
While OnePlus' market share at Metro is on the rise, Motorola's share has dropped to less than 10% from around 20% last fall. This isn't very surprising, however, as the Moto G Stylus (2020) is no longer being sold by the carrier. Samsung's Galaxy A21 and LG's Stylo 6 are also said to be selling well at Metro.
