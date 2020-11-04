What you need to know
- OnePlus has rolled out the first OxygenOS update for its new Nord N100.
- The OxygenOS 10.5.1 update brings camera, network, and touch improvements to the budget phone.
- OnePlus has also improved the device's Bluetooth compatibility with the new update.
OnePlus introduced the Nord N10 5G and Nord N100 last week, its first phones targeted at the budget segment. While the Nord N10 is a Snapdragon 690-powered phone with 5G connectivity, the Nord N100 is more of an entry-level offering with an HD+ display and a Snapdragon 460 chipset. Even though the two phones haven't hit store shelves yet, OnePlus today announced the first OxygenOS update for the Nord N100.
According to the official changelog, the OxygenOS 10.5.1 update optimizes the touch experience on the device and improves the camera experience. OnePlus has also improved Bluetooth compatibility and Wi-Fi performance with the update.
Here's the full changelog:
System
- Optimized the touch and interaction experience
- Improved system stability
Camera
- Improved the shooting experience with camera
Network
- Improved the performance and stability of Wi-Fi transfers
Bluetooth
- Improve Bluetooth compatibility
Since the OnePlus Nord N100 is slated to go on sale in Europe from next week, most early buyers should receive the OxygenOS 10.5.1 update as soon as they are done setting up the phone.
OnePlus Nord
The OnePlus Nord is a mid-range phone that ticks all the right boxes. It has a smooth 90Hz AMOLED screen, a capable 48MP main camera, 5G connectivity, and clean software. You also get all-day battery life, along with 30W fast charging.
