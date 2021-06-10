OnePlus today announced its first Nord series phone for 2021, a stripped-down version of the original Nord.

The new OnePlus Nord CE 5G features a 6.43-inch Fluid AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. Powering the phone is Qualcomm's 8nm Snapdragon 750G processor, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.1 storage.

Around the back of the OnePlus Nord CE 5G is a triple-camera setup featuring a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP monochrome sensor. The phone also packs a 4,500mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T Plus fast charging, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. On the software front, it runs OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11. OnePlus has promised that the phone will receive two major Android OS updates and regular security updates for three years.

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G will be available in India from June 16 for a starting price of ₹22,999 ($315). Its main rival in the Indian market will be the Xiaomi Mi 10i, which is one of the best cheap Android phones on the market. Aside from India, the Nord CE 5G will also launch in several other markets across Asia and Europe. It will start at €299 in Europe for the base 6GB/128GB version.

In addition to the Nord CE 5G, OnePlus also took the wraps off the OnePlus TV U1S at its virtual launch event today. The new OnePlus TV U1S features a stunning "bezel-less" design and comes in three sizes: 50-inch-, 55-inch, and 65-inch. All three sizes offer 4K resolution with support HDR10+, HLG, and MEMC standards.

The OnePlus TV U1S has been priced at ₹39,999 ($548) for the 50-inch version, ₹47,999 ($658) for the 55-inch version, and ₹62,999 ($862) for the 65-inch version. If you are an Amazon Prime or Flipkart Plus member, you'll be able to purchase the OnePlus TV U1S later tonight.