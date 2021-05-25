OnePlus's Nord 2 may have just been confirmed by the company in a slip-up spotted by Android Police. The company shared a Stadia promo on its website, offering users a free Stadia Premiere Edition when paired with a purchase of an eligible Oneplus device. When looking at the device listing, alongside expected entries like the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 9 , an unfamiliar name popped up — the Nord 2.

OnePlus has yet to announced the OnePlus Nord 2, so the existence of this line is a bit of a weird situation. It's a little like the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE which went live briefly in Germany before being pulled after it was reported on. OnePlus has similarly memory-holed this line, but the internet never forgets.

The OnePlus Nord was one of the best cheap Android phones due to offering a very good experience at a price that was just around that of the cheap Google Pixel 4a. With a smooth display, a powerful processor, decent-to-good cameras, and a slick design, it stood out. The Nord 2 is expected to replicate that performance with a $340 pricing.

As for a launch date, Android Central reported this year that it would be launching sometime in Q2 2021 (between April and June), and it would be powered by a Dimensity 1200 chipset. It is expected to be more powerful than than Snapdragon 765 and place the Nord as a more low-level flagship than it was previously positioned. With Q2 2021 almost over, we can expect the Nord 2 to launch in a matter of weeks.