What you need to know
- A new OnePlus charger with support for 65W charging speeds has received TUV Rheinland certification.
- The certification suggests the successor to the OnePlus 8 Pro might support 65W wired fast charging.
- OnePlus 8T series is expected to debut sometime in the second half of the year.
OnePlus' latest flagship phone, the OnePlus 8 Pro offers one of the fastest wireless charging solutions on the market currently. Its Warp Charge 30 Wireless technology can charge the phone from flat to 50% in just 30 minutes. When it comes to wired charging, however, OnePlus' Warp Charge 30T is slower than rival solutions from a few other companies.
New evidence discovered by the folks at MySmartPrice now suggests OnePlus' next flagship could offer significantly faster wired charging speeds compared to the OnePlus 8 series phones. TUV Rheinland has certified a new 65W OnePlus charger, which will possibly be bundled with the OnePlus 8T Pro.
OnePlus' sister companies OPPO and Realme already offer phones with 65W fast charging, so it isn't surprising that it is readying its own 65W charger. OPPO's Reno Ace, which debuted in October last year, was the first phone to support 65W charging speeds. Realme's first phone with 65W SuperDart charging, the X50 Pro 5G, was launched in February this year. While the Reno Ace can be fully charged in just 30 minutes, the Realme X50 Pro 5G takes around 35 minutes to be fully charged.
OnePlus had unveiled the 7T series in September last year, so the OnePlus 8T series phones will likely debut in late September or early October this year.
