OnePlus' latest flagship phone, the OnePlus 8 Pro offers one of the fastest wireless charging solutions on the market currently. Its Warp Charge 30 Wireless technology can charge the phone from flat to 50% in just 30 minutes. When it comes to wired charging, however, OnePlus' Warp Charge 30T is slower than rival solutions from a few other companies.

New evidence discovered by the folks at MySmartPrice now suggests OnePlus' next flagship could offer significantly faster wired charging speeds compared to the OnePlus 8 series phones. TUV Rheinland has certified a new 65W OnePlus charger, which will possibly be bundled with the OnePlus 8T Pro.