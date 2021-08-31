OnePlus may undercut its Buds Pro with a new set of cheaper ANC earbuds

What you need to know
- A new rumor suggests that OnePlus is developing a "Lite" version of the Buds Pro.
- The rumored wireless earbuds will reportedly come cheap while keeping the Pro version's ANC feature.
- It could take some time before the product hits the market.
OnePlus recently launched the OnePlus Buds Pro with quite a bunch of premium features including active noise canceling for $150. But if that price tag is a bit too much for your budget, you might be pleased to learn that the company could be working on a cheaper version of the truly wireless earbuds.
The rumored "Lite" edition of the Buds Pro will reportedly keep some of the key features of OnePlus' premium earbuds such as ANC while cutting down the price. This information comes from leaker Max Jambor who shared the rumor on Twitter.
Beyond this detail, not much is known about the rumored earphones. But considering this is a cheaper version of the Buds Pro, it's possible OnePlus will cut out some of the premium features like wireless charging support for the case and long battery life (38 hours for the Buds Pro). It's a fair trade-off, nonetheless, although we don't know yet how much it costs.
Another compromise could be in the design. While the Buds Pro has a premium look and comfortable fit, the same may not be said about the cheaper edition.
It should be noted that the Buds Pro is the first pair of earbuds from OnePlus to offer ANC. Baking that capability into a scaled-down version of the earphones will be a welcome move, making it a potentially worthy competitor to some of the best cheap wireless earbuds.
That said, it might take quite some time before OnePlus releases the cheaper Buds Pro version to the market, if at all. The Buds Pro has only recently arrived for consumers, so OnePlus would definitely not want to ruin that momentum.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
