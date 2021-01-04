OnePlus' first fitness band could debut as soon as next week

What you need to know
- OnePlus will apparently launch its first fitness tracker in India on January 11.
- The wearable will come with a 1.1-inch AMOLED screen, 13 exercise modes, and up to 14 days of battery life.
- It is tipped to be priced around ₹2,499 ($32) in the country.
As we revealed exclusively last week, OnePlus is soon going to launch a budget-friendly fitness tracker to take on the Xiaomi Mi Band 5. The wearable's launch date has now been revealed, courtesy of tipster Ishan Agarwal. According to a new tweet by Agarwal, the OnePlus Band will launch in India on January 11.
The upcoming OnePlus Band will feature a 1.1-inch AMOLED display, just like the OPPO Band launched in June last year. Unsurprisingly, the rest of the key specs of the OnePlus Band also appear to be identical to the OPPO Band. It will come with a SpO2 sensor for monitoring blood oxygen levels, 13 exercise modes, IP68 water resistance, 24/7 heart-rate tracking, as well as sleep monitoring. As for battery life, the fitness tracker will last up to 14 days on a single charge.
Agarwal has also claimed that the fitness tracker will be priced around ₹2,499 ($32) in India. The fitness band is expected to be available in a few other markets as well, but at a later date.
Mi Band 5
Xiaomi's Mi Band 5 is a feature-packed budget wearable that offers excellent battery life, hassle-free magnetic charging, and a vibrant 1.1-inch full touch AMOLED screen. You also get 11 sports modes and 5 ATM water resistance.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
