OnePlus unveiled its first pair of true wireless earbuds in July this year, alongside the mid-range OnePlus Nord smartphone. According to tipster Max J. on Twitter, the company is now working on an even more affordable version of the OnePlus Buds.

Max J. says the upcoming true wireless earbuds will be called the OnePlus Buds Z. However, this isn't the first time that the OnePlus Buds Z name has surfaced online. Earlier this month, an OxygenOS 11 Open Beta build for the OnePlus 8 series had also hinted at the existence of a cheaper pair of true wireless earbuds called the OnePlus Buds Z.

Since the OnePlus Buds cost $80 in the U.S., it is possible that the upcoming OnePlus Buds Z will be priced under $50. They are expected to have a similar design to the OnePlus Buds, but will likely be a downgrade in other areas such as sound quality and battery life.

While there is no word yet on when the OnePlus Buds Z could launch, it is possible that the wireless earbuds will be announced alongside the OnePlus 8T in late September or early October.