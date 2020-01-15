OnePlus CEO Pete Lau recently made his first podcast appearance with The Verge on January 14, 2020. During the nearly half-hour podcast, the big topics of discussion included the new OnePlus concept phone shown off at CES 2020 and foldables.

With OnePlus making a big show of its first-ever concept phone at CES 2020, it was no surprise that The Vergecast kicked off with some questions about the first-of-its-kind device. For those that may have missed it, the OnePlus Concept One's main attraction is the disappearing camera.

When asked if we can expect to see this materialize in a consumer phone in the future, Pete's response was a definite yes. He didn't give any timeline on when can expect to see this tech make its way into OnePlus phones, but he did mention that it was close (although it needs more time for testing and feedback).

If you're curious about how OnePlus accomplishes making the cameras disappear, it is by using electrochromic glass which turns opaque when a current is introduced, causing the lenses behind the glass to be hidden. Then, once the current is turned off, the glass becomes transparent, revealing the cameras. While this is mostly a cosmetic feature, the opaque glass can also act as an ND filter for the camera in Pro mode.