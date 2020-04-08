What you need to know
- OnePlus has confirmed that its new Bullets wireless earbuds will be announced on April 14, alongside the OnePlus 8 series.
- The earbuds will support OnePlus' "Warp Charge" fast charging technology.
- With just a 10-minute charge, the earbuds will be able to provide up to 10 hours of playback time.
A recent leak had revealed that OnePlus' upcoming Bullets Wireless Z earphones will come with Warp Charging support and provide up to 20 hours of battery life. OnePlus has now confirmed that the Bullets Wireless Z will be launched alongside the OnePlus 8 series phones next week.
An all-new 10/10 Bullets audio experience is coming your way soon.— OnePlus (@oneplus) April 8, 2020
The company has also confirmed that the upcoming earbuds will come with "Warp Charge" fast charging technology. Just like the Bullets Wireless 2, the Bullets Wireless Z will be able to provide up to 10 hours of playback time from a 10 minute charge.
While OnePlus hasn't revealed any other key features of the upcoming wireless earbuds yet, they are tipped to offer lower Bluetooth latency and come with an IP55 rating for water resistance. Sadly, however, they will not be truly wireless. Similar to previous Bullets wireless earphones, the Bullets Wireless Z will be connected by a cable.
Along with the new features and slight upgrades, the earbuds will also come in more color options than the Bullets Wireless 2. The earbuds are expected to be available in at least four colors – green, blue, black, and white.
