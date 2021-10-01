OnePlus' follow-up to the Buds Z wireless earbuds popped up in leaked renders a few weeks ago, revealing a design that looked the same as the original version. Now, a fresh leak provides details about the specs of the rumored OnePlus Buds Z2.

According to GizNext, the upcoming wireless earbuds will have Bluetooth 5.2 and a 40mAh battery, which will allegedly allow you to listen to music for up to five hours with noise reduction turned on or seven hours with it turned off. The previous generation had a maximum battery life of only five hours.

With the charging case, the accessory supposedly promises up to 27 hours of music playback with noise reduction enabled and up to 38 hours with noise reduction disabled. The original version, on the other hand, had Bluetooth 5.0 and a battery life of up to 20 hours only when fully charged.

The 520mAh charging case is said to be capable of reaching 100 percent capacity in 90 minutes. The pair is also said to have an IP55 rating, which means it can withstand being submerged for up to 10 meters. The charging case is also rumored to be IPX4 certified.

However, the earbuds may have unimpressive codecs, as the leak indicates that the Buds Z2 will only have AAC and SBC options. Fortunately, the earbuds may include active noise cancellation, putting them on par with some of the best cheap wireless earbuds.

The Buds Z2 is also expected to be available in Day White and Night Black color options. There's no word yet on pricing or availability, but we shouldn't have to wait long to find out.