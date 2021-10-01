What you need to know
- Renders of the next OnePlus Buds Z have leaked on the web.
- The new leak reveals significant upgrades in the battery and connectivity departments.
- OnePlus is expected to unveil the OnePlus Buds Z2 sometime in October.
OnePlus' follow-up to the Buds Z wireless earbuds popped up in leaked renders a few weeks ago, revealing a design that looked the same as the original version. Now, a fresh leak provides details about the specs of the rumored OnePlus Buds Z2.
According to GizNext, the upcoming wireless earbuds will have Bluetooth 5.2 and a 40mAh battery, which will allegedly allow you to listen to music for up to five hours with noise reduction turned on or seven hours with it turned off. The previous generation had a maximum battery life of only five hours.
With the charging case, the accessory supposedly promises up to 27 hours of music playback with noise reduction enabled and up to 38 hours with noise reduction disabled. The original version, on the other hand, had Bluetooth 5.0 and a battery life of up to 20 hours only when fully charged.
The 520mAh charging case is said to be capable of reaching 100 percent capacity in 90 minutes. The pair is also said to have an IP55 rating, which means it can withstand being submerged for up to 10 meters. The charging case is also rumored to be IPX4 certified.
However, the earbuds may have unimpressive codecs, as the leak indicates that the Buds Z2 will only have AAC and SBC options. Fortunately, the earbuds may include active noise cancellation, putting them on par with some of the best cheap wireless earbuds.
The Buds Z2 is also expected to be available in Day White and Night Black color options. There's no word yet on pricing or availability, but we shouldn't have to wait long to find out.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
"Hey Disney" is cute, but not cute enough to overlook privacy problems
Walt Disney World is pulling out all the stops for its 50th Anniversary celebration. Its biggest new initiative: an Echo Show 5 in every hotel room that responds to "Hey Disney." As useful as these could be, the implications could be worrying.
Google updates Privacy Sandbox timeline, delays FLoC testing
Google is going to delay phasing out third-party cookies on Chrome by a year in order to "get it right."
Everything you need to know about the upcoming Galaxy S22 series
Considering upgrading your old Samsung phone? Samsung's leaky offices have already given us plenty of hints of what the S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra could look like. Do you want a tiny S22 flagship or a Note-replacing S22 Ultra with an S Pen? Both could be within your grasp come January 2022.
Protecting the Nord N10 with the best case is an easier task than ever
The OnePlus Nord N10 has arrived, and it's time to get everything set up so you can make the most out of this impressive budget phone. After you've signed in to all of your accounts, the next step to take is to find the best case, and we've rounded up our favorites.