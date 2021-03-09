What you need to know
- The OnePlus Band can now link with Google Fit.
- Users must update the app to receive the option to sync services.
- The OnePlus Band is currently exclusive to the Indian market.
The first OnePlus wearable was quite promising when it was first announced, especially from a company whose long-time slogan is "Never Settle." Unfortunately, it didn't quite live up to the expectation, as noted in our OnePlus Band review, coming up short on several fronts, including battery life and lack of features for the companion Health app. Fortunately, OnePlus is taking steps to address this with the latest update.
With this new update to the OnePlus Health app (via Android Police), owners of the OnePlus Band can now link the app with Google Fit. This allows data collected from the OnePlus Band to sync to Google Fit and vice versa with the Health app. Synched data includes steps taken, calories burned, heart rate, and sleep data.
It's a smart move for OnePlus, given Google's recent focus on improving and expanding features for Google Fit. It could also be a sign of the impending launch of a Wear OS-toting OnePlus Watch, which is expected to happen alongside the upcoming OnePlus 9 series. Having both its band and watch connect with Google's ecosystem will bring more integration, something OnePlus was focused on when CEO Pete Lau discussed its plans for a wearable device.
OnePlus Band owners will have to update the companion Health app to take advantage of the new Google Fit integration. For those looking for a good fitness band that already syncs with Google Fit, the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 is one of the best fitness trackers on the market and is more widely available at a similarly low price.
