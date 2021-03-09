The first OnePlus wearable was quite promising when it was first announced, especially from a company whose long-time slogan is "Never Settle." Unfortunately, it didn't quite live up to the expectation, as noted in our OnePlus Band review, coming up short on several fronts, including battery life and lack of features for the companion Health app. Fortunately, OnePlus is taking steps to address this with the latest update.

With this new update to the OnePlus Health app (via Android Police), owners of the OnePlus Band can now link the app with Google Fit. This allows data collected from the OnePlus Band to sync to Google Fit and vice versa with the Health app. Synched data includes steps taken, calories burned, heart rate, and sleep data.