The OnePlus 9R gets teased with attachable triggers to level up your gaming

What you need to know
- The OnePlus 9R continues to be teased as a gaming-focused smartphone for India.
- A new teaser shows off what appear to be attachable gaming triggers.
- The OnePlus 9R will be launched next week alongside the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro.
OnePlus CEO Pete Lau finally took some mystery away from the once-elusive OnePlus 9R in an interview yesterday, where he says it will bring a "robust flagship experience" to lower price points. He goes as far as to suggest a gaming-centric device that could be more affordable than some of the best cheap Android phones like the OnePlus Nord. Today, more teasers of this affordable OnePlus 9 model continue to suggest a focus on gaming.
The image posted by the OnePlus India Twitter account shows the device silhouette with what appear to be two gaming triggers attached. It's not clear how they will compare to some of the best game controllers for Android like the Razer Kishi. Still, by giving users physical input instead of solely on-screen controls, they should greatly enhance the gaming experience, something that Pete Lau talked about in his interview:
We also understand that mobile gaming continues to be a key focus area among our OnePlus user community, which is why we are introducing the OnePlus 9R....with smooth scrolling, immersive gaming controls and a superior viewing experience effectively bringing our flagship experience to more users.
Given that the OnePlus 9R had been largely left out of leaks and teasers since it was first mentioned back in December, it's nice to see the company finally giving it some attention before next week's launch. Unfortunately, there's still very little known about the device, including actual specs and pricing details. It won't be long until we know more as the OnePlus 9R is expected to launch on March 23 alongside the 9 and 9 Pro, and will be available soon for the Indian market.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
