The upcoming OnePlus 9 RT is set for launch on October 13, but the company has already confirmed its key specs this early. The phone's chipset, display, battery, and more details are now official.

OnePlus has revealed on its Weibo page that the device will be powered by the same chipset found in many of the best Android phones, namely the Snapdragon 888. The phone was previously rumored to feature a Snapdragon 870 SoC.

The processor will be coupled with an LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. While OnePlus didn't reveal the phone's memory capacity, a recent Geekbench listing claimed that it would have 12GB of RAM.

Further confirming recent rumors, the company also announced that the OnePlus 9 RT will sport a display with a 120Hz refresh rate, similar to the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. It will also feature a Samsung E4 AMOLED screen. The handset will also pack a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W flash charging.

Its price remains a mystery, but we won't have to wait long as the phone will be officially unveiled on October 13, which will also be the start of pre-orders. It will be available beginning on October 19.