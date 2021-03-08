What you need to know OnePlus and Hasselblad announce their partnership to co-develop better cameras.

After a month of speculation, OnePlus has officially announced its partnership with leading camera manufacturer, Hasselblad. The two companies working to improve the camera performance of OnePlus smartphones, starting with the upcoming OnePlus 9 series, which launches later this month. As part of its investment towards better imaging, OnePlus is putting more than $150 million towards improving its devices' camera experience. CEO Pete Lau believes that this partnership will be a huge leap for OnePlus smartphone cameras in the future: OnePlus has always prioritized a premium user experience over everything else. Beginning in 2021, we are making a concerted effort to significantly improve the smartphone camera experience for our users with the expertise of a truly legendary partner in Hasselblad. This three-year partnership will see OnePlus smartphones adopting Hasselblad's imaging processing software, such as Hasselblad Pro Mode, which will give mobile photographers more control over their photos, particularly when shooting in 12-bit RAW format. OnePlus phones will also take advantage of Natural Color Calibration with Hasselblad, which should give images a more natural tone.

OnePlus shows its commitment to improving its cameras by launching four imaging R&D centers worldwide, including in the U.S. and Japan. The company hopes to develop its imaging technologies further and mentions its working on a 140° panoramic sensor and a selfie camera with T-lens coating for improved focus. The company also announced a freeform lens that will debut on the OnePlus 9 ultrawide sensor to eliminate edge distortion. More tidbits about the OnePlus 9 series include a custom Sony IMX789 image sensor, which it claims will be the "largest and most advanced main camera sensor ever on a OnePlus device." There's also mention of support for 4K 120FPS and 8K 30FPS video capture.