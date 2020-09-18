The OnePlus 8T is on the horizon, and we revealed a few weeks ago that the phone will feature a 120Hz AMOLED display and 48MP camera at the back. A new leak coming out of MySmartPrice suggests the phone will be unveiled on October 14.

The timing coincides with previous releases, and we should get to know more details about the OnePlus 8T in the coming weeks. A leak from earlier this week showed off the design, with the OnePlus 8T sporting a wide camera housing similar to that of the Galaxy Note 20 series.

The phone will have four cameras at the back, with a 48MP primary lens joined by a 16MP wide-angle lens, 5MP macro lens, and 2MP portrait module. Interestingly, the OnePlus 8T is slated to offer 65W Warp Charge, a considerable upgrade to the 30W Warp Charge 30T standard. OnePlus licenses Warp Charge tech from OPPO, and with the Chinese manufacturer offering 65W charging with the Find X2, it makes sense that OnePlus is getting on the bandwagon.

While the OnePlus 8T doesn't look like it will differ too much from the regular OnePlus 8, it will offer OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11 out of the box. The latest version of OxygenOS is now in a public beta, but the stable build will debut on OnePlus' upcoming phone.

The OnePlus 8T has the potential to be one of the best Android phones for under $700, and the upgrades on offer should make it a worthwhile option for those waiting to switch to a 5G-enabled phone in 2020.