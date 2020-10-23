With a bright, flat 120Hz screen, Android 11 out of the box, and ridiculously fast 65W wired charging, the OnePlus 8T is making a push to retake the throne of the "value flagship" segment that has been seriously heating up with the Google Pixel 5 and the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE. OnePlus had been slipping further from "flagship killer" to "regular flagship" for the last few years, and the OnePlus 8T brings it a little closer to that flagship killer name again with the top of the line specs with a sensible price.

There's no wireless charging and no water resistance, but you've got the Snapdragon 865, a 6.55-inch 120Hz screen, and 4500mAh battery to power it all day and then some. There are four cameras that don't quite compete with Samsung and Pixel quality — though, to be fair, very few cameras hold a candle to them — but otherwise the OnePlus software experience is top-notch. OnePlus opted for a more Samsung-like styling to its software in Android 11, though the appearance is a bit better and theming controls are 100 times better on OnePlus — hey, it's a small detail, but it matters!

There's only one RAM/storage configuration for the 8T — 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage — but you do have two color options: a bright Lunar Silver and a vibrantly lovely Aquamarine Green. The 8T has both sub-6 and mmWave 5G compatibility, if you're wanting a phone you'll be able to use once 5G rolls out in your area. For $750, it's a little more expensive than the Pixel 5, but it's got a much larger screen and more powerful internals, and it's $50 cheaper than the newly-released iPhone 12 while having more storage, a bigger screen, and triple the RAM.