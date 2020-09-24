OnePlus teased earlier this week that the upcoming OnePlus 8T will offer a revolutionary feature never before seen on the company's phones, and we now know what that is thanks to a new announcement. The OnePlus 8T will be the first OnePlus phone to offer 65W wired charging, with OnePlus introducing the Warp Charge 65 standard.

Warp Charge 65 is twice as fast as the current Warp Charge 30T standard, with OnePlus noting that the tech can fully charge a 4500mAh battery in just 39 minutes, delivering up to a 58% charge in 15 minutes. That's exciting in and of itself, and it's good to see that the OnePlus 8T has a 4500mAh battery. To facilitate 65W charging, the OnePlus 8T will feature a twin battery system — similar to OPPO phones like the Find X2 series — with both batteries charging at over 30W.

From OnePlus founder and CEO Pete Lau:

Charging should be quick and simple to help make your digital life as burdenless as possible. With OnePlus' focus on delivering a fast and smooth flagship experience, we changed our approach to fast charging with the OnePlus 8T 5G. Our new Warp Charge 65 technology will continue to transform the way people think about charging.

OnePlus is making a few key changes to the Warp Charge 65 power adapter to allow more compatibility for other devices. To that effect, the wall plug will feature a USB-C port — with OnePlus finally ditching the USB-A port — and it also doubles as a 45W USB PD charger, allowing you to use it to charge notebooks and other phones.

The OnePlus 8T is launching on October 14, and pre-orders for the device will be going up in India starting September 25.