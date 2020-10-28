What you need to know
- OnePlus has released the OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 3 update for the 8 and 8 Pro phones.
- The update optimizes the Canvas AOD feature and improves background process management.
- Several bug fixes are included as well.
OnePlus has started rolling out the third OxygenOS 11 Open Beta to two of its best Android phones. While the stable OxygenOS 11 update has already started rolling out to the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro, OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 3 brings Ambient Display improvements and several bug fixes.
The latest OxygenOS 11 Open Beta adds Canvas support to the Always-on ambient display. To enable it, you will have to head over to Settings > Ambient Display > Always-on ambient display and choose "All day." The animation effect with Canvas has also been optimized, so you can expect a smoother unlock experience.
In addition to the Ambient Display improvements, OnePlus claims to have optimized the background process management mechanism and improved the system stability as well. Some of the other changes included with the latest OxygenOS 11 beta include a fix for the issue that caused the text to be blocked in some games, improved UI smoothness of calls, and fixes for general issues.
Here's the full changelog:
System
- Optimized the UI smoothness of Call
- Optimized background process management mechanism to improve sandy-by performance
- Fixed the issue that text was blocked in some games
- Optimized the issue that input text was blocked in some games
- Improved system stability and fixed general issues
- Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.10
Ambient Display
- Optimized the animation effect with Canvas, making the unlock experience smoother
- Canvas now supports Always-on ambient display(Settings-Ambient Display-Always-on ambient display-Choose "All day" ）
Zen Mode
- Fixed the low probability issue that system settings interface stopped running when Zen Mode turned on
If you are already running the latest OxygenOS 11 Open Beta on your OnePlus 8 or 8 Pro, you should soon receive the latest update as an OTA.
