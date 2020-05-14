What you need to know
- OnePlus has started rolling out a new OxygenOS update for its latest flagship phones.
- The update brings several minor improvements and the April 2020 Android security patch.
- Unfortunately, the update doesn't bring a permanent fix for the display issues on some OnePlus 8 Pro units.
OnePlus rolled out the OxygenOS 10.5.5 update for the OnePlus 8 Pro last month, bringing a few camera optimizations and optimized touch sensitivity on the edges of the screen. Some users also reported that the update made the display green tint issue less noticeable than before. OnePlus is now rolling out a new OxygenOS update for both the OnePlus 8 Pro and the standard OnePlus 8 in India, Europe, and the U.S.
The latest update arrives as version 10.5.7 for the OnePlus 8 and 10.5.8 for the OnePlus 8 Pro. It brings improvements to "power consumption performance," Bluetooth connections, Wi-Fi performance, communication stability, and video playing effect at low brightness levels. There are a few minor camera enhancements too, with OnePlus claiming it has optimized HDR video effect for the 8 Pro and improved the shooting experience on both phones. The latest OxygenOS update also brings the April 2020 security patch to the two phones.
Here's the full changelog:
System
- Optimized touch and interaction experience
- Improved power consumption performance of the system
- Improved the video playing effect when in low brightness
- Improved system stability and fixed general issues
- Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.04
Bluetooth
- Improved stability and compatibility of Bluetooth connection
Camera
- Optimized the HDR video effect
- Improved the shooting experience with Camera and improved stability
Network
- Enable 5G for Telia Norway (EU Only)
- Improved the performance and stability of Wi-Fi transfer
- Improved the stability of communication
- Optimized network latency for online games and improved the smoothness
OnePlus is rolling out the update in batches, which means it isn't widely available just yet. If you don't want to wait for the OTA update, you can grab it using the third-party Oxygen Updater app from the Play Store. To check for the OTA update manually, you will have to go to Settings > System > System updates.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
TCL 10 Series review: A great starting point
TCL is mostly known in the U.S. for its consumer televisions, but it's looking to establish itself as a serious player in the mobile space as well, with two new phones affordable phones that pack clean software and attractive design.
These are the best Android phones you can buy right now
There are so many great Android phones to buy, so it can be tough to know which one to buy. These are the best of the best at each price point.
What's the longest you've ever kept a phone?
For a lot of people, buying a phone is a serious and long-term commitment. What's the longest you've ever kept a phone?
The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro have some of the best smartphone colors out there
The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro are both available in some truly gorgeous colors. Which one should you buy? Let's take a closer look.