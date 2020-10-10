OnePlus kicked off the Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 public beta over a month ago for the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro, and the manufacturer is now rolling out the stable update. The stable OxygenOS 11 build doesn't have too many changes if you've already installed the OxygenOS 11 beta, but if you're still on OxygenOS 10, you'll find plenty of new features.

The big change in OxygenOS 11 is the new visual layout, with OnePlus adopting a bold aesthetic as it looks to differentiate its user interface. OxygenOS 11 comes with an always-on display — a first for OnePlus — and includes a ton of other features, including an optimized gaming mode, scheduling for dark mode, new themes for Zen Mode, short highlight reels in the gallery, and general stability fixes.

OxygenOS 11 also includes all the new features in Android 11, such as Conversations view, chat bubbles, new privacy and security features, and smart home dashboard. The OxygenOS 11 stable update is now rolling out to the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro globally, so if you're using either device, head to your phone's settings to install the update.

OnePlus has committed to delivering timely updates, and by rolling out the stable OxygenOS 11 update, it has become the only third-party manufacturer to roll out the Android 11 update. Its upcoming OnePlus 8T will run the stable OxygenOS 11 build based on Android 11 out of the box.

As noted on the OnePlus forums, Here's the full changelog for the OxygenOS 11 stable update:

System

Fresh new UI visual design brings you a more comfortable experience with various optimizations of details.

Brand-new weather UI supports dynamic switches between sunrise and sunset. You can have day and night at your hand now.

Optimized stability on some third-party applications and improved user experience.

Game Space

Newly added gaming tools box for convenient switches of Fnatic mode. You can now choose three ways of notifications: text-only, heads up and block, just for your immersive gaming experience.

Newly added quick reply feature in a small window for Instagram and WhatsApp. (Enable it by swiping down from upper right/left corners of the screen in gaming mode)

Newly added mis-touch prevention feature. Enable it, swipe down from the top of the screen, click and the notification bar will pop out.

Ambient Display

Added Always-on ambient Display function, custom Schedule/All day option included. (To set: Settings > Display > Ambient Display)

Newly added Insight clock style, a joint creation with Parsons School of Design. It will change according to the phone usage data. (To set: Settings > Customization > Clock Style)

Newly added 10 new clock styles. (To set: Settings > Customization > Clock Style)

Dark Mode

Added the shortcut key for Dark Mode, pull down the quick setting to enable.

Supporting automatically turn on feature & customize time range. (To set: Settings > Display > Dark Mode > Turn on automatically > Automatically enable from sunset to sunrise/Custom time range.)

Zen Mode

Added 5 new themes (ocean, space, grassland, and so on), and more timing options.

Included the Group feature in Zen Mode, now you can invite your friends and enable the Zen Mode together.

Gallery

Story function supported, automatically forming weekly videos with photos and video in storage.

Loading speed optimized, and the image preview is now faster.

Others

The widget on the desktop might disappear. It can be set as followed: Long press on the desktop -"Widget" - "Settings" - Select the widget.

As is the case with all major updates, a small set of users will receive the OxygenOS 11 OTA update today, with a broader rollout kicking off in the coming days. OnePlus has mentioned that it will now deliver the OxygenOS 11 stable update to the OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7Pro, OnePlus 7, OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6, and OnePlus Nord, and we should hear more about a tentative rollout schedule shortly.