What you need to know
- OnePlus' latest flagship phones are now available to purchase in select markets across Europe.
- The OnePlus 8 is available from £599 in the UK, while the OnePlus 8 Pro starts from £799
- In addition to the OnePlus website, the two phones are now available from Amazon, Three and John Lewis as well.
The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro, which went up for pre-order in the U.S. and Europe soon after their official unveiling last week, are now available to purchase in the old continent.
Consumers in the UK can grab the OnePlus 8 8GB/128GB version in Onyx Black for £599, while the 12GB/256GB version in Glacial Green is available for £699. The OnePlus 8 Pro, on the other hand, starts from £799 in the UK for the 8GB/128GB version in Onyx Black.
If you want to get the 12GB/256GB version of the 8 Pro, you will have to shell out £899. In addition to OnePlus' official website, you can also order the OnePlus 8 series phones from John Lewis, Three, and Amazon in the UK.
In most European countries, OnePlus 8 prices start at €709 while the OnePlus 8 Pro starts at €909. The two phones are now available in a total of ten markets across Europe. In terms of color options, the OnePlus 8 comes in Onyx Black, Glacial Green, and Interstellar Glow. The more expensive OnePlus 8 Pro is offered in Onyx Black, Glacial Green and Ultramarine Blue colors.
OnePlus 8 Pro
The OnePlus 8 Pro is the most expensive, as well as the most impressive flagship phone that OnePlus has launched so far. Unlike the company's previous flagships, the OnePlus 8 Pro doesn't have any real weaknesses. It offers a gorgeous 120Hz Fluid display, the latest Snapdragon 865 processor with 5G connectivity, 30W wireless charging, 48MP quad rear cameras, and IP68 water resistance.
