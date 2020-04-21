The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro, which went up for pre-order in the U.S. and Europe soon after their official unveiling last week, are now available to purchase in the old continent.

Consumers in the UK can grab the OnePlus 8 8GB/128GB version in Onyx Black for £599, while the 12GB/256GB version in Glacial Green is available for £699. The OnePlus 8 Pro, on the other hand, starts from £799 in the UK for the 8GB/128GB version in Onyx Black.

If you want to get the 12GB/256GB version of the 8 Pro, you will have to shell out £899. In addition to OnePlus' official website, you can also order the OnePlus 8 series phones from John Lewis, Three, and Amazon in the UK.

In most European countries, OnePlus 8 prices start at €709 while the OnePlus 8 Pro starts at €909. The two phones are now available in a total of ten markets across Europe. In terms of color options, the OnePlus 8 comes in Onyx Black, Glacial Green, and Interstellar Glow. The more expensive OnePlus 8 Pro is offered in Onyx Black, Glacial Green and Ultramarine Blue colors.