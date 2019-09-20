OnePlus officially unveiled the design of its upcoming OnePlus 7T smartphone earlier this week. The company's founder and CEO, Pete Lau has now revealed that the smartphone will come equipped with faster Warp Charge 30T technology.

"We believe that Warp Charge 30T offers the best charging solution for real-world usage," Lau told the folks at TechRadar. He added that OnePlus 7T users will be able to charge the phone at 23% faster speeds, even while the device is being used.

OnePlus' Warp Charge 30T will deliver 30W charging speeds, identical to the OnePlus7 Pro's Warp Charge 30 technology. However, OnePlus has optimized its proprietary fast charging technology to enable the OnePlus 7T series phones to charge more quickly.

When asked why Warp Charge 30T wasn't introduced with the OnePlus 7 Pro earlier this year, Lau said: