- OnePlus founder and CEO Pete Lau has confirmed that the company's upcoming OnePlus 7T will have faster Warp Charge 30T.
- The 30W fast charging solution will allow the phone to be charged 23% faster than its predecessor.
- Lau also confirmed that the upcoming OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro smartphones will not offer wireless charging support.
OnePlus officially unveiled the design of its upcoming OnePlus 7T smartphone earlier this week. The company's founder and CEO, Pete Lau has now revealed that the smartphone will come equipped with faster Warp Charge 30T technology.
"We believe that Warp Charge 30T offers the best charging solution for real-world usage," Lau told the folks at TechRadar. He added that OnePlus 7T users will be able to charge the phone at 23% faster speeds, even while the device is being used.
OnePlus' Warp Charge 30T will deliver 30W charging speeds, identical to the OnePlus7 Pro's Warp Charge 30 technology. However, OnePlus has optimized its proprietary fast charging technology to enable the OnePlus 7T series phones to charge more quickly.
When asked why Warp Charge 30T wasn't introduced with the OnePlus 7 Pro earlier this year, Lau said:
We're not going to introduce something for the sake of being first. We took time to refine and iterate, continuously testing until we were able to achieve something we were proud to provide to our fans.
While the upcoming OnePlus 7T series phones will deliver faster charging times, they will not have wireless charging support. According to Lau, wireless charging "doesn't currently offer the fast experience" that the company is comfortable adding to its devices.
The OnePlus 7T series is set to be launched in North America and India on September 26.
